As a BRL 200 bill, dollar bill has benefits, but favors criminals – 12/14/2021

The approval by the Senate of the Executive’s bill that radically changes the rules and norms of foreign currency operations in Brazil did not deserve due attention. Now awaiting presidential approval, the approved project, by establishing a new legal framework for foreign exchange, opens up the possibility of opening bank accounts and investing resources in foreign currency, for residents and non-residents.

The topic deserved more attention because its repercussions on the economy, when it is actually in effect, are enormous and serious. Approved in symbolic vote – that is, roll-call waived – on Wednesday night (8), PL 5387/2019 promises to consolidate and update a dispersed legislation, with rules superimposed in layers, some with nearly a century of existence .

It is noteworthy that there is almost no debate on such a sensitive topic for the economy as a whole. Approved at the cash register in February, as part of the first exchange currencies of the then new president of the House, Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), with the Bolsonaro government, in the name of the Centrão, the new exchange mark slept in Senate so far to also be approved without public hearings with experts.

There is no doubt that it is necessary to simplify and modernize foreign exchange legislation. This need, however, does not justify the risks of potentializing instabilities and volatilities that the approved project gives rise to. The opening provided for in the new legislation still needs to be regulated by the Central Bank, but the catastrophic impacts of a rush to the dollars are to be foreseen, both in the case of an internal crisis and the contagion of an external crisis, a possibility opened up by the new legislation.

It is these potential adverse impacts that make it clear that the new framework for foreign exchange legislation arrived at an inappropriate time. Differently from the explanatory statement of the approved project, the wide opening for the creation of accounts in foreign currency in the country does not align the Brazilian legal framework to that practiced in mature countries and to the recommendations of multilateral organizations, such as the IMF (International Monetary Fund ).

In the process of healing the great global crisis of 2008, mature countries and multilateral organizations concluded that the financial opening across borders had gone too far. Intense debate pinpointed the high porosity of financial borders in the globalized world as one of the origins of the increase in the frequency, amplitude and intensity of global crises. Based on this assessment, the behavior and recommendations on the subject changed.

The IMF, for example, over the last ten years, has reformulated its vision of movements to liberalize capital flows. Since 2012 it recommends that the opening of exchange flows be gradual and in line with the structural conditions of each country. Even capital controls, once unthinkable, are now accepted, albeit temporarily, in periods of acute crisis.

Other multilateral organizations, such as the World Bank and the OECD, the organization of rich countries and some emerging ones, such as Chile and Mexico, are aligned with these guidelines. In fact, the idea that a more radical exchange rate opening would meet the requirements for joining the OECD, an argument contained in the justifications for the new exchange rate framework, also lacks foundation. Chile and Mexico currencies are not convertible.

The dream of convertible currency is old, especially among Brazilian liberals in the economy. But one wonders who, except companies and people that actually operate in the international market, not intending to take the risks of speculation, and can keep their resources in dollars, abroad and even here, will prefer to keep them in reais, even with all guarantees for the free movement of capital.

Under the new exchange rate framework, speculators’ onslaughts, making use of the so-called “exchange rate arbitration”, which is now allowed, but limited, would be as free as the regulation established by the Central Bank allowed. In a phase of more intense depreciation of the real against the dollar, there would be an incentive for a rush for loans in reais, with which dollars would be purchased for later resale.

This is just one of the risks on an extensive list. Undesirably exposed to turbulence, with the new exchange rate framework, in short, the Brazilian economy may add unnecessary risks of potentializing such turmoil. At the time of the “let’s see” of the economic and financial crises, who would rather stay in the rain with reais than protect themselves on the roof of dollars? Without legal restrictions, now relaxed by the new exchange rate legislation, the real would run the risk of suffering enormous devaluations, putting pressure on the international reserves accumulated and maintained by the country.

The transfer to the Central Bank of the attribution to regulate the degree and rhythm of the opening of the exchange flow is also strange. This task would normally fall to the CMN (National Monetary Council), which is the body that usually establishes the policies carried out by the BC. The independence of the Brazilian BC did not include, for example, unlike what occurs with some of its counterparts, the permission to set inflation targets, still attributable to the CMN, which the BC is responsible for pursuing.

The truth is that, if a currency does not function as a means of payment, a unit of account and, above all, a store of value, unless the law imposes it, as in Brazil, only speculators, accustomed to taking more risks, will seek of greater earnings, they may want to accumulate their resources in that currency. The radical change foreseen in the new exchange rate mark looks like the R$ 200 bill. Until now, it has been shown to be unnecessary for the vast majority of people and businesses. However, it makes life easier for those who cannot register the origin of their resources – smugglers, traffickers, corrupt, criminals in general.

Having always maintained moderate rules in this field, Brazil escaped the siren song of dollarization, even in the most acute currency and inflationary crises. By moving towards an unfiltered liberalization of capital flows, going far beyond reviewing rules with the aim of simplifying and modernizing the Brazilian foreign exchange framework, the approved bill ends up creating more risks than benefits to the country’s economy.