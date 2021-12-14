Asked to leave? Diego Costa, from Atlético, breaks the silence and expresses himself

Credit: Disclosure/Athletic

Diego Costa’s future is the big question mark at Atlético. In yesterday’s match against Athletico-PR, earning the title of the Copa do Brasil, the forward left the field waving a ‘bye’ in the direction of the fans. Quickly, many understood that there was the last game of the center forward for Galo.

Suspicions have existed since the victory over Red Bull Bragantino, when Diego Costa left the future open, making it clear that he could indeed leave Atlético.

“Next year there are many things that could happen. I might stay, I might leave. So, the important thing is that this year was a year blessed by God, a year in which we conquered things. Next year, if I’m going to be here, do a pre-season and be able to do my best, perfect. If not, the club is just as great, it has great players and it will continue in this dynamic, in this same crescent”, he stated, in an interview to Rádio 98 FM.

Since then, his name has been speculated at Palmeiras and, especially at Corinthians, who are desperately looking for a center forward for next season.

On Monday, Diego Costa used social media to deny the information that he had asked to leave Atlético. In the comment, he wrote: ‘Total lie’. Then the answer was erased.

After being announced Diego Costa’s request to leave Atlético-MG, the forward commented on the publication of the @Falagalo13 on Instagram denying the information: “Total lie”. The comment was later deleted by the player himself. pic.twitter.com/JUybMbqWqd — Corner Shot (@TiroDiCanto) December 13, 2021

At first, Diego Costa has a contract with Atlético until the end of next year. Since joining Galo, he has played 19 matches, scored five goals and was responsible for an assist.

