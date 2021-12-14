Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok arrives in 2022

Ubisoft confirmed today (13) the leak from three months ago and officially announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the next big expansion of one of its flagship franchises. Best of all, we won’t even have to wait long to play, as it will be released on March 10, 2022. Check out some screenshots:

The new adventure will have even more focus on mythology and magicSource: Ubisoft

Plunging headlong deeper than ever into Norse mythology, this time the Nine Realms are threatened by invaders of ice and fire, and the dwarf realm of Svartalfheim is threatened. To make matters worse, Baldr, the son of Odin, has been captured and is held captive by Surtr, the fire giant.

Using new divine powers will bring even more variety to the gameSource: Ubisoft

At the invitation of the producer, we attended a presentation via Discord where it was said that this will be the most ambitious expansion of the franchise to date! To help achieve that goal, we’ll be able to play as Odin and use unprecedented divine powers and equipment in a new world to save Baldr, which will make the narrative even more epic!

We’ll have a new world to explore in Dawn of RagnarokSource: Ubisoft

What did you think of this revelation? Looking forward to playing this extra chunky content next year? Let us know in the comments below!