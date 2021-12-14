Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will crossover with AC Odyssey’s Kassandra

Each game will receive a new free mission

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is with everything receiving new content, in addition to constant improvements. Ubisoft today announced the “most ambitious in the franchise” DLC, plus a crossover that will excite the fans. Kassandra from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey not only will it make a simple appearance in Valhalla, it will have a whole story to be contemplated and played. This is the first time that two games in the franchise come together.

“Crossover Stories” will bring two different stories. “Those Who Are Treasured” will be a new story in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and takes place before the second story that takes place in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, “A Fated Encounter”. I need to play both Assassin’s Creed.

In the quest that takes place in Ancient Greece, it will be possible to choose between Alexios and Kassandra, but only she enters the story that takes place in the Nordic lands, as she is the canonical character of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Kassandra’s Odyssey story can be played early in the game, although Ubisoft recommends ending the main story as the new mission contains spoilers.



To access “A Fated Encounter” in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you must have a level 4 settlement in Ravensthorpe and complete the quest “A Wise Friend”. The new crossover mission in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will feature two new islands and exclusive rewards. Eivor goes to the Isle of Skye to investigate the place, when he meets Kassandra, where the clash seen in the trailer takes place.

Quests for both Assassin’s Creeds arrive tomorrow for free as part of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.4.1. This update will allow you to configure different difficulty levels regarding stealth, exploration and combat.

Ubisoft also announced today the new major expansion. Entitled Dawn of Ragnarök, the biggest expansion the franchise has ever received, it will arrive on March 10 and will cast the player in the role of Odin incarnate in Eivor. The expansion will take place in a new setting, with new enemies and abilities.

Via: Screen Rant