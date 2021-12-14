At age 30, Park So-dam, from the movie “Parasite”, is diagnosed with cancer

the South Korean actress Park Sodam, who became known worldwide for her participation in the winning film of the oscar, “Parasite”, was diagnosed with papillary carcinoma, a type of thyroid cancer.

Park, 30, was diagnosed during a routine exam and has already undergone surgery to remove the tumor, revealed her career agency, ArtistCompany, in a statement sent to CNN this Monday (13).

Papillary carcinoma is the most common type of thyroid cancer, according to the UK National Health Service (NHS). It usually affects people under 40, especially women, and tends to be easier to treat than other types.

“About 9 out of 10 people are alive 5 years after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer,” says the NHS on its website. “Many of them are cured and will have a normal lifespan.”

Park’s illness disrupted the actress’s plans to promote her upcoming film, “Special Delivery”, leaving her “very disappointed,” according to the ArtistCompany statement. “We would like to thank everyone once again for supporting ‘Special Delivery’ and actress Park So-dam (…). The actress will focus on her recovery so she can be healthy in the future. ArtistCompany will also do its best to help you in your recovery,” says the statement.

Park has appeared in a number of South Korean movies and TV series, including “The Priests” (2015) and “The Silenced” (2015), but has distinguished himself with the 2019 worldwide hit “Parasite”.

The film, directed by Bong Joon Ho, became the first non-English-language film and the first South Korean film to win Best Picture at the Oscars in February 2020.

Park plays Kim Ki Jung, a young woman from a poor family who pretends to be an art therapist to get a job teaching the children of a wealthy family.