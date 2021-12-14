At Família Record, Carolina Ferraz stars with Bacci and Gottino· TV News

The Família Record, a traditional end-of-the-year special, had a good deal of climão among the network’s contracted members. In addition to the expected meeting of enemies Adriane Galisteu and Ana Hickmann, the program was marked by Carolina Ferraz, who starred in a series of gaffes with journalists Luiz Bacci and Reinaldo Gottino.

According to sources from TV news, during the recording of the channel’s secret friend, held on December 4, the presenter of Domingo Espetacular called the title of Cidade Alerta several times by the name of the presenter of the São Paulo General Balance Sheet, which caused discomfort among the guests.

Meanwhile, the presenters of Hoje em Dia and A Fazenda 13 maintained, even too much, the social distance. Each was positioned by the show’s production staff at one end of the stage so they wouldn’t keep in touch.

Aside from the distance, Hickmann and Galisteus neither exchanged glances nor spoke. In the sources’ view, the reunion had a tension similar to that of the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory in the Middle East marked by constant conflicts.

The fight between the presenters lasts almost a decade. In 2012, when he was in the Band, Galisteu said that Hickmann would become a better person if he were a mother. The Record morning presenter understood the position as a critic, and her husband, Alexandre Correa, questioned Galisteu’s physical appearance and sexuality.

The Família Record will be shown in two parts, on December 20th and 21st, starting at 10:45 pm. On Christmas Eve, the special will be repeated at 9pm.