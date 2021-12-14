Atlético-GO asks Vitor Leque back, and Cruzeiro studies the case with his legal department – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Vitor Leque is on loan at Cruzeiro from Atlético-GO until May next year

Striker Vitor Leque is loaned to Cruzeiro by Atlético-GO until May 2022, but the club from Goiás notified Raposa asking for the athlete’s return before the end of the contract period. The information was anticipated by Rádio Sagres, from Goiânia, and confirmed by Itatiaia.

Cruzeiro, with its lawyers, according to the report, is studying the athlete’s situation and Atlético-GO’s request. There is a purchase option established in the contract, and the star club would have the preference to buy 50% of the economic rights of Fan until May 2022.

Rádio Sagres points out that the contract provides for a greater weight in relation to the athlete’s return request than the purchase priority. Doubt that will only be resolved after analysis by Cruzeiro’s legal department. Vitor Leque is connected to Atlético-GO until 2025.

Vitor Leque is a player who is in the plans of Cruzeiro, which is interested in acquiring half of the player’s rights. The value for this acquisition is stipulated at R$700 thousand.

