Atlético-MG takes decision to define Diego Costa’s future once and for all

Credit: Disclosure/Athletic

The telenovela involving the future of Diego Costa already has a date to be resolved. Last Sunday, during the final of the Copa do Brasil, the Atlético forward further increased speculation about the subject. A ‘goodbye’ to the fans left the player’s stay in check for 2022.

Publicly, Atlético claims not to have received any official proposal by Diego Costa. In addition, he repeatedly reiterates that his contract has one more year. According to ge.com, Galo’s management has decided that it will only resolve the situation at the end of the season.

Right now, everyone’s main focus is the second game against Athletico Paranaense, scheduled for Wednesday, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. According to the publication, after the confrontation against the Paraná, Atlético will deal with the Diego Costa issue.

The tendency is for the collegiate body formed by President Sérgio Coelho, his vice-president, the football director and other investors, to meet with Diego Costa and his representatives.

On Monday, Diego Costa used social media to deny the information that he had asked to leave Atlético. In the comment, he wrote: ‘Total lie’. Then the answer was erased.

Diego Costa, in fact, is doubtful for this midweek match. He complained of muscle discomfort and will be re-evaluated by the medical department. If left out, coach Cuca must keep Eduardo Vargas among the holders. The Chilean was the author of two goals.

READ TOO:

Asked to leave? Diego Costa breaks the silence and speaks out

Big reinforcements? Atletico-MG’s sponsor sends a message to the fans

A target of Atlético-MG, Edenílson has an affordable salary for the club; check out

Ball market: Who arrives and who leaves Atlético-MG in 2022

Back to the Rooster? Luan breaks the silence and makes a decision about the future

Gabigol comments Galo defender’s provocation to Flamengo

Retirement at Rooster? See what Hulk projects for the future

Mercado da Bola: São Paulo evaluates the hiring of Patrick, from Internacional

Mercado da Bola: São Paulo defines another exit for 2022

Palmeiras makes a decision in the search for reinforcements in the 2022 ball market