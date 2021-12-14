Aubameyang loses Arsenal captain’s belt due to disciplinary problems and is sidelined | english football

Arsenal’s official statement on Tuesday said striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is no longer captain of the team . He lost his armband after disciplinary problems last week. The player is also out of the related list for the match against West Ham.

“We expect all players, particularly our captain, to work according to established and agreed rules and standards,” Arsenal said in a statement.

At a press conference this Tuesday, coach Mikel Arteta announced that the team captain in the next match will be forward Alexandre Lacazette. The coach stated that he has not yet defined whether there will be a definitive replacement for this leadership role.

— We did this through the club and also in personal conversation with the player. He accepted the decision. It’s an uncomfortable situation,” he said.

Aubameyang has had at least three major episodes of disciplinary problems in the past nine months. The most recent, last week, was the delayed return to England after a visit to France. He was cut from the game against Southampton, for the Premier League, and also missed training because he had to go through quarantine.

– I believe it is a clear manifesto of the club. It’s a decision we made after the last incident we had with the player. It was a difficult decision, I wouldn’t want to be here talking about it. For the time being, he is out of the group,” said the Arsenal coach.

Aubameyang joined the London club in 2018 from Borussia Dortmund and has a contract until June 2023. He is Arsenal’s highest paid player. The striker has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 15 games this season.

