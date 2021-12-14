Audi resumes car production in Brazil

Audi do Brasil confirmed this Tuesday (14) the resumption of vehicle production in the country. The company will manufacture the Q3 and Q3 Sportback models at the plant in São José dos Pinhais (PR). Initially, both will be built with just a 231 hp 2.0 turbo engine and quattro all-wheel drive.

“We decided to produce these models in these configurations because we think they are the most suitable for our market. For the time being we do not intend to produce the entry-level models again, although the 1.4 TFSI engine has many qualities for us”, declared Johannes Roscheck, president of Audi do Brasil.

In addition to brand executives, authorities from Paraná were present at the ad, held in São Paulo (SP).

“It is a pleasure for us to have a brand like Audi for 20 years manufacturing its cars with the help of the people from Paraná”, declared Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Júnior (PSD).

Production had been suspended since February

Vehicle production had been halted by Audi in February this year, when the older generation A3 Sedan left the scene. At the time, the Volkswagen Group (manager of the factory in Paraná) defined the measure as a suspension, and not a definitive closure of activities.

In addition to the A3 Sedan, Audi also produced the Q3 sport utility vehicle in the country. The first generation of the A3 hatchback was also made in Paraná between 1999 and 2006. This model was even one of the most responsible for spreading the brand’s image in Brazil.

Investment in electrics

The company also took the opportunity to make another announcement. The manufacturer will invest R$ 20 million to build ultra-fast charging stations (150 kW) in practically the entire network of Audi dealerships in the country.

Asked about a possible production of vehicles powered by electricity, Johannes said that the decision is not yet in the plans – at least not in the short term.

“Producing electric models is my dream and, as Audi is going to become a 100% electric brand, we have to plan something in this direction,” he declared.

