Ávine Vinny, from the hit ‘Coração Cachorro’, is kept under arrest and spends night in a police station | Ceará

TV Verdes Mares found out that Ávine Vinny shares a cell with other inmates, who sang the singer’s songs several times during the night. A custody hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, until 12:00, which may result in the singer’s release, release with an electronic ankle bracelet or maintenance of the prison. This morning, there are no lawyers for the musician at the police station.

In a statement, the Security Secretariat said the arrest in flagrante occurred after the former appeared at a police station to denounce the attacks. “During the registration of the procedure, the victim received messages from the suspect with new threats. In light of the facts, the civil police began steps that resulted in the suspect being located and arrested,” says the folder. Ávine Vinny was sent to the Women’s Police Station, in the capital of Ceará.

According to the singer’s press office, “there was a verbal discussion and he will soon be released”. The g1 requested further clarification from the Public Security Secretariat about the case, but did not receive a response until this report was published.

Ávine Vinny became nationally known for the song “Coração Cachorro (Late Coração)”, recorded alongside Matheus Fernandes and inspired by music by James Blunt.

In November, when DJ Ivis was released days after he was arrested for hitting his ex-wife, Avine Vinny sent a message of support (read more here).

Ávine Vinny talks about the repercussion of the song ‘Coração Cachorro’ after James Blunt’s post

Ávine Vinny started his career in the band “Xé Pop”, at the age of 20. Now in a solo career, the singer is hired by Vybbe, producer of Xand Avião. After pursuing a solo career, he achieved prominence at Forró, but his first national success was “Coração Cachorro”, this year.

The forró released in 2021 has a chorus with the melody of “Same mistake”, ballad by British musician James Blunt, from 2007. The authors of the song even made a deal with Blunt and ceded 20% of the song’s income to the Englishman.

The authors of the Brazilian forró, until then, admitted the inspiration, but denied that there was plagiarism.