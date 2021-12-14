Ávine Vinny gets out of prison in Fortaleza | Ceará

Singer Ávine Vinny got out of prison at 15:00 on Tuesday (14). The artist was arrested after threats against his ex-wife. The Justice of Ceará decided hours before, in a custody hearing, to release him from prison.

The victim registered a police report on Monday (13), but withdrew the complaint against the singer this morning. Ávine sings the hit “Coração Cachorro”.

The ex-wife’s lawyers also filed the request stating that the victim no longer had “interest in the processing” of the case, according to the document that the g1 had access to.

She was filing the complaint at the Police Station for the Defense of Women (DDM) in Fortaleza, when she received a new message with threats.

The artist, who even said by message that the woman “would regret it”, was fined in the act for threat in the context of domestic violence. He spent the night at the Police Station.

“In light of the foregoing, this Worthy Judgment is required 3.1. That it designate a hearing for the purpose of waiving the victim of representation, as it has no interest in its processing; 3.2. That the procedural act be declared extinct, determining its shelving” , says an excerpt from the request to withdraw the complaint.

The arrest in flagrante occurred after the victim appeared at the Police Station for the Defense of Women to report a threat. “During the procedure registration, the victim received messages from the suspect with new threats. In view of the facts, the civil police started steps that resulted in the location and arrest of the suspect”, says the Secretariat of Security of Ceará.

Ávine and Laís Holanda were together for eight years and are the parents of a 4-year-old girl. According to the woman’s testimony, she left the couple’s daughter and the nanny at the singer’s building, in Bairro Cocó, so he could stay with the child.

According to the ex-wife, Ávine questioned by message why she hadn’t gone up to his apartment and she didn’t respond, driving to a friend’s house.

“Which, while the deponent was driving, Avneh Vinny [nome de registro] called him and the declarant put the call on speakerphone, at which time the accused started to say that the declarant was recording the call and started to insult him”, says the statement.

Upon arriving at her friend’s house, Ávine called again and, due to the insults, Laís decided to record the call.

“That in the call Avneh Vinny insulted him several times and threatened him with death in the following way: ‘I destroy my life, but I end yours.’

The singer also allegedly threatened to take the couple’s daughter and prevent the ex from seeing the child. The Civil Police requested urgent protective measures from the Court for the victim, who forwarded the audios with the threats to the police.

The artist is hired by Vybbe, producer of Xand Avião, the same company that managed DJ Ivis. In a statement, the company said it is following the case.

“Late yesterday afternoon, the 13th, singer Ávine Vinny was detained to provide clarification on an alleged telephone threat directed at Laís Holanda. Vybb.

Ávine Vinny was arrested in Fortaleza after an argument with his ex-wife, Laís Holanda.

TV Verdes Mares found out that Ávine Vinny shared a cell with other prisoners, who sang the singer’s songs several times during the night. Ávine was released on Tuesday (14), around 15:00, moments after a custody hearing decided to release him.

According to the singer’s press office, “there was a verbal discussion and he will soon be released”. The g1 requested further clarification from the Public Security Secretariat about the case, but did not receive a response until this report was published.

In November, when DJ Ivis was released days after he was arrested for beating his ex-wife, Avine Vinny sent a message of support (read more).

Ávine Vinny became nationally known for the song “Coração Cachorro (Late Coração)”, recorded alongside Matheus Fernandes and inspired by music by James Blunt.

Ávine started his career in the band “Xé Pop”, at the age of 20. Now in a solo career, the singer is hired by Vybbe, producer of Xand Avião. After pursuing a solo career, he achieved prominence at Forró, but his first national success was “Coração Cachorro”, this year.

The forró released in 2021 has a chorus with the melody of “Same mistake”, ballad by British musician James Blunt, from 2007. The authors of the song even made a deal with Blunt and ceded 20% of the song’s income to the Englishman.

The authors of the Brazilian forró, until then, admitted the inspiration, but denied that there was plagiarism.