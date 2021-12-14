Ávine Vinny is arrested after an argument with ex-partner in Fortaleza – It’s Hit

The cornerr Ávine Vinny was arrested in Fortaleza this Monday (13) after an argument with his ex-girlfriend. The press office of the author of “Coração Cachorro” and “Leaked One Audio” confirmed the occurrence to Nord’s DiaryThis one.

The artist’s team informed that there was a verbal discussion and that “soon he will be released”.

As Estado found out with the press office, the fight with his ex-wife, Laís Holanda, was due to conflicts over Ávine’s visits to the pair’s daughter.

“The discussion was because she was forbidding him to see her daughter. She doesn’t live in Fortaleza and the fight was over the phone,” he said.

The report of Northeast Diary requested information on the case from the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense of the State of Ceará (SSPDS) and is awaiting responses.

Who is Avine Vinny?

Ávine Vinny is 32 years old and is from Sobral, in the North of Ceará. He started his solo career in 2015 and consolidated his name in forró with several partnerships and sold out shows, signing a contract with Sony Music in 2017.

Jumping to 2021, the artist, along with Matheus Fernandes, has one of the most listened to songs on a streaming platform worldwide. The hit “Coração Cachorro” surpassed barriers and was at the top of the charts.

The repercussion, leveraged by social networks like TikTok, reached James Blunt. “Coração Cachorro” has, in the chorus, the melody of the ballad “Same Mistake”.

The performer of “You’re Beautiful” and “Carry You Home” asks for a share of the authorship — the percentage of which has not yet been defined — and compensation for the music’s past profits.