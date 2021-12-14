Ávine Vinny is arrested after threatening his ex-wife

Singer Ávine Vinny, owner of the hit Coração Cachorro, was arrested this Monday in Fortaleza (Ceará) after being accused of threatening his ex-wife, Karina Lusbin, with death.

According to initial information obtained by the column LeoDias, Karina and her ex-husband discussed by telephone when she was allegedly threatened for the first time. Frightened, the singer also recorded the entire call and went to the Police Station in Fortaleza to file a police report.

Already supported by the delegate at the scene, Karina called once again to Ávine Vinny – in the presence of the police – and suffered a new death threat. The police then headed to the singer’s house, he was taken to the police station, where he will spend the night. The singer’s arrest was promptly issued and he is already in prison.

The column confirmed the arrest with people close to the singer, who guarantee that Ávine did not threaten the physical integrity of his ex-wife, but would have made threats to remove custody of the son they have together.

The column will continue to follow this case.

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.