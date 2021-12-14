B3 (B3SA3): analysts reiterate positive vision for the action of the Brazilian stock exchange after Investor Day

After the disclosure of their projections (guidance) for 2022 and the holding of Investor Day last week, several analysis houses revised their estimates for the B3 (B3SA3), still reiterating a positive view for the assets.

Credit Suisse reiterated its outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for B3 assets, with a target price of BRL 16.00, a 29.2% premium over Friday’s closing (10) .

The bank points out that B3 has an attractive upside potential, low multiples (discount for global pairs at a historical high) and relatively low profit risk.

In addition, the bank says the company has successfully addressed a number of major investors’ concerns, including the sustainability of “Average Daily Trading Volume” (ADTV), competition and the ability to innovate.

After Investor Day, Itaú BBA cut the target price of B3 from R$22 to R$17 (seeing a 37%) upside potential, but still maintaining an outperform recommendation for the assets.

Itaú explains that the reduction was due to a more conservative posture in relation to the cash equity business, given the more challenging context for the equity business that has materialized in recent months, in addition to the higher cost of capital.

Regarding the guidance, Bradesco BBI highlighted that it was well in line with the estimates, while the main highlight was that the company expects greater capex implementations in new businesses and operations, with the ultimate objective of accelerating and gaining exposure to new products and services.

B3 expects adjusted operating expenses of BRL 1.28 billion-1.38 billion for next year (versus BBI’s estimate of BRL 1.36 billion), up 11% year-on-year (at midpoint versus guidance from 2021), main business capex of R$200 million -250 million plus new business lines (versus R$240 million -R$260 million in 2021), totaling a range of R$580 million -R$690 million versus estimate of BBI of R$401 million and above the R$540 million-R$590 million in 2021 (of which R$300 million -350 million are related to the core business and R$240 million -260 million are related to new businesses) .

BBI points out that, even with the guidance broadly in line with expectations, it likes the increase in new investments from a qualitative point of view, indicating that the company should continue to pursue a strategy of investing in other products and services, ultimately contributing to new initiatives and diversification of its revenue streams. The house’s recommendation for assets is outperform, with a target price of R$15 (upside of 21%).

