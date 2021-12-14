B3 details plans for cryptocurrency custody, tokenization and crypto ETF in 2022

(Disclosure)

The operator of the Brazilian stock exchange, B3 (B3SA3), detailed last Friday (10) its plans to start entering the cryptocurrency market in 2022, with the forecast even for the launch of a fund traded on the stock exchange (ETF) of digital assets.

Some details were presented during the B3 Day and explained by the company’s president, Gilson Finkelsztain, who declared that it is possible that a crypto brokerage might want to enter the regulated market.

“It’s natural for us to expand into the unregulated world of crypto,” Finkelsztain said, noting previously aired information that B3 intends to provide infrastructure for trading cryptoactives. “It’s not a crypto exchange, but entering this market to offer services to crypto traders,” he explained.

During the presentation, the Exchange mentioned some products it can adopt, such as crypto as a service, custody and DVP strategies, access to liquidity, capital efficiency gains and asset tokenization.

In this last topic, for example, B3 set the goal of facilitating the digitization of assets, enhancing their distribution, based on access to liquidity centers.

Check out five points that the company detailed in the presentation:

Asset tokenization: facilitate the digitization of assets, enhancing distribution and liquidity;

Trading and access to liquidity centers: mitigating the complexities of accessing a fragmented, global and 24×7 market;

Digital asset escrow: provide reliable escrow (thus, finality of blockchain transactions);

Over-the-counter facilitation: provide more security and efficiency in the movement and DVP of digital assets;

Capital Efficiency Gains: Mitigating the pre-funded nature of operations;

Crypto as a service: making it easier for customers to explore the crypto market with low friction

In addition to these points, the Brazilian stock exchange said that it is studying the launch of a crypto ETF, but that it is still studying which index will be replicated in the product. Brazil pioneered the approval and launch of crypto ETFs and today has five options for investors, three from Hashdex and two from QR Capital.

Among these, four are leaders in yield among all the ETFs launched in 2021 on the Brazilian stock exchange, according to a survey carried out by the consulting firm Economatica, all with gains of more than 50% until the 25th of November.

