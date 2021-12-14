B3 puts cryptocurrencies on the radar for 2022

The tasting of the cryptocurrency market by B3 motivated the company that controls the stock exchange to think about expansion for 2022.

This intention was revealed in a statement of fact last Friday (10), with the “B3 Day 2021: Solid Core Business | Expanding Borders“.

It is worth remembering that recently the CEO of B3 harshly criticized companies operating in the cryptocurrency market, which would be operating outside of Brazilian law. Gilson Finkelsztain even stated that operations in cryptocurrency brokers are more expensive for users, defending trading in ETFs and investment funds listed on the exchange.

Even though these instruments only allow an indirect exposure to the market, new actions are already planned.

B3 puts cryptocurrencies on the expansion radar for 2022

With the end of 2021 approaching, companies around the world are already beginning to outline their plans for the next year, such as expansions, acquisitions, among others.

One of them is B3, the only stock exchange in Brazil, which has shared its plans in recent days.

“In line with the strategy of intensifying expansion and growth efforts through new products and services in Core Business and in new business fronts beyond Core, B3 changed the format of the disclosure of its projections to reflect this strategy, separating disbursements between “core business” and “new initiatives and businesses”.”

Regarding the new work fronts for 2022, one of the ones that caught the attention of the B3 communiqué is in relation to cryptocurrencies, which are called “cryptoactives”, or digital assets, by the company.

World exchanges are testing the market

As a justification for increasing its exposure to the cryptocurrency market, B3 stated that world stock exchanges are already testing this market. In other words, in order not to be left behind, the Brazilian stock exchange has an eye on world innovations to continue competing in the sector.

One of the services that could be launched by B3 is an infrastructure platform for cryptocurrencies, a solution that may include “Crypto as a service”, custody and DVP, access to liquidity, capital efficiency gains and asset tokenization. According to B3, this will “make it easier for customers to explore the crypto market with low friction”.

The company also noted that in the last month of November 2021, the volume of cryptocurrencies traded in the Brazilian market was R$9.7 billion, reflecting data from the Brazilian cryptocurrency market.

It is not yet clear when these solutions will actually reach the market, but it shows that the cryptocurrency market is a reality in the traditional financial market.

In recent days, Even has become the first company listed on the B3 to accept Bitcoin as a means of payment.