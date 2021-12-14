BA has 10 dead, 267 injured and 6,300 homeless; state registers 220 thousand affected by rain and 51 municipalities in emergency | Bahia

After six days of intense rain, the Civil Defense of the State of Bahia (Sudec) reported in the early afternoon of this Monday (13), that the state registered 10 deaths and 267 injuries (see video above).

In addition, 6,371 are homeless, another 15,199 are displaced because of the damage caused by storms in the state. In total, 220,297 people were affected by the rain and 51 cities declared an emergency situation.

According to the Civil Defense, the deaths were recorded in:

Bitter (2)

Itaberaba (2)

Itamaraju (3)

Macarani (1)

meadow (1)

Ruy Barbosa (1)

The numbers may grow, as Sudec says that it has not yet been able to contact all the cities in an emergency situation.

1 of 5 Check out images of the damage caused by rain in Bahia in the last five days — Photo: Camila Marinho/Tv Bahia Check out images of the damage caused by rain in Bahia in the last five days — Photo: Camila Marinho/Tv Bahia

The agency also claims that the numbers refer to damage caused by rain since the month of November, when some cities had already declared an emergency situation.

See full list of municipalities in emergency situation below.

Alcobaça Amelia Rodrigues Anage large write-off Belmonte Boa Vista do Tupim Camacan cane trees caravels coconuts crossroads Eunapolis Guaratinga Iaçu Ibicoara Ibicu Ibirapuã islanders itabela Itapebi Itaberaba Itacaré Itagimirim Itamaraju Itambe Itanhem Itapetinga Itaquara Itarantim Jaguar Jiquiriçá Jucuruçu flagstone Macarani maragogipe Marcionílio Souza Mascot Medeiros Neto Mucuge mucuri Mutuipe New Viçosa safe harbor Meadow Ribeira do Pombal Ruy Barbosa Santa Cruz Cabrália Santanopolis Teixeira de Freitas teoland Path

Bolsonaro and Rui Costa visit affected areas

On Sunday (12), President Jair Bolsonaro and Bahia Governor Rui Costa flew over the affected areas. In visits that took place at different points, managers analyzed the situation and talked about what has been done to minimize the problems.

In all, the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) released R$5.8 million to the municipalities of Eunápolis, Itamaraju, Jucuruçu, Ibicuí, Ruy Barbosa, Maragogipe and Itaberaba.

The Federal Government also authorized the use of Brazilian Army troops to rescue and relocate people displaced by floods and floods.

The governor of Bahia, in turn, announced measures this Monday to help municipalities. Among them, the launch of a special credit line for merchants affected by the heavy rains that hit the state.

NEW MEASURES : Rui Costa announces special credit line for affected merchants

: Rui Costa announces special credit line for affected merchants Governor announces social tariff on water bill for residents of affected cities

“We are going to offer a credit of up to R$150,000, subsidized, without interest, with a grace period of 12 months, that is, one year without paying anything. From one year, [o pagamento será dividido em] 36 parcels,” he explained.

2 out of 5 Square is flooded in Medeiros Neto — Photo: Edson Araújo Square is flooded in Medeiros Neto — Photo: Edson Araújo

In Amargosa, two victims of the burial that took place at dawn on Saturday were found dead on Sunday. The victims were identified as Elita Pereira, 80 years old, and Eliana Pereira, 40 years old.

This Monday (13), the searches were resumed because a man identified as Gildásio Ribeiro, 89, Elita’s husband and Eliana’s father, was also in the property at the time of the burial.

In Medeiros Neto, aerial images taken on Sunday record the damage caused by the rain in the city. According to the city, it is estimated that more than two thousand people have become homeless or homeless in the city

Medeiros Neto city is flooded after heavy rains

The municipality declared a state of public calamity. Also according to the city hall, it rained around 300 mm in a three-day interval, when the average expected rainfall in the city was 40 mm for the month of December.

The Água Fria and Itanhém rivers overflowed and the bridge connecting the city center to the São Bernardo neighborhood was submerged.

3 out of 5 Destruction situation in Apuarema — Photo: Felipe Pereira/Tv Subaé Destruction situation in Apuarema — Photo: Felipe Pereira/Tv Subaé

In Apuarema, after the collapse of two dams in the municipality of Apuarema, city residents began to analyze the damage caused by the force of the water. Residents reported moments of tension after the collapse of the two dams on Friday.

Trader reports damage caused by dam failure in Apuarema, BA

In Itamaraju, Mayor Marcelo Angenica accounted for the damage caused by heavy rains in the city, which is located in southern Bahia. According to him, around 150 houses were destroyed.

The city had an emergency situation recognized by the state and federal governments. Three people died as a result of the rain, last Wednesday (8), when a ravine slipped and hit six properties in the city.

4 out of 5 Itamaraju, in the extreme south of Bahia, registered flooding in the early hours of this Saturday — Photo: Disclosure / SSP-BA Itamaraju, in the extreme south of Bahia, registered flooding in the early hours of this Saturday — Photo: Disclosure / SSP-BA

The victims – two children, aged 4 and 9, and their uncle, a young man aged 26 – were at home when they were hit by mud and debris.

“We are having all the necessary support. The damage was great and we need to recover our city. We calculate a loss of R$ 40 to R$ 50 million, we lost three human lives, which we regret a lot, there were two children and an adult. We have between 100 and 150 destroyed houses that need to be recovered, as well as a road,” he estimated.

5 out of 5 Recovery of one of the junctions of the bridge over the Jucuruçu River, on the BA-001, at the entrance to Prado, started this Sunday — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks Recovery of one of the bridge over the Jucuruçu River, on BA-001, at the entrance to Prado, began this Sunday — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks

