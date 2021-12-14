Bahia is the deadliest state in the Northeast and 100% of those killed by the police in Salvador are black, research points out | Bahia

A survey carried out by the Network of Security Observatories, of the Center for Security and Citizenship Studies (CESeC), released this Tuesday (14), indicates that the Bahia is the most lethal state in the Northeast and 100% of those killed by the police in Salvados are black.

According to information from the Security Observatory Network, the Bahia is the state with the highest percentage of blacks among those killed by the police: are 98%.

too the city where the police kills the most black people in the country is in Bahia: St. Anthony of Jesus.

THE g1 got in touch with the Public Security Secretariat of Bahia (SSP-BA) and is awaiting the agency’s position on the research.

In the document, the researchers cite two cases of great media repercussion that took place in the states of Bahia and Rio de Janeiro, on the same day, June 8, 2021.

2 of 4 Women killed in Curuzu in June of this year — Photo: Pessoa/Arte G1 Archive Women killed in Curuzu in June of this year — Photo: Person file/Arte G1

“In the same week that Kethlen Romeu was killed, with her baby in her belly, by the Rio de Janeiro police, two other black women also died at the hands of agents of the Bahia state in Curuzu, in Salvador: Maria Célia de Santana, from 73 years old, and Viviane Soares, 40 years old,” says the survey.

‘This is barbaric,’ says the grandfather of a child who was shot dead in Salvador; family says that PM arrived at the scene shooting

The researchers also recall that Viviane Soares was the aunt of Railan Santos da Silva, age 7, who died after being shot by police while watching a football match on a field in the neighborhood. The crime took place seven months before the women’s deaths.

3 of 4 Child is gunned down in the Curuzu neighborhood of Salvador — Photo: Personal Archive Child is gunned down in the Curuzu neighborhood in Salvador — Photo: Personal Archive

The survey also points out that the Bahia has the highest rate of slaughters among the states in the Northeast monitored by the Network of Security Observatories in the last two years, with 74 records.

An armed attack on a street party left six people dead and another 12 injured in the neighborhood of Uruguay, Salvador, in the early morning of October 13, on Rua Voluntários da Pátria, in a town known as Pistão.

Investigations by the Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons (DHPP) indicate that the armed attack started from a fight between people who were at the wall party.

As a result, an armed group started to shoot at another, and people who were in the middle of the event were also hit. [Veja quem foram as vítimas da chacina]

On October 30, five people died after being shot inside a shack, on the margins of the BR-101, in the Itabela section, in the extreme south of Bahia. In all, four people were arrested.

4 of 4 Edson da Silva [canto superior esquerdo]; Aliete Merces [canto superior esquerdo]; Gean Vieira and Aliete [canto inferior esquerdo] and Raleria, 11 years old — Photo: Personal archive Edson da Silva [canto superior esquerdo]; Aliete Merces [canto superior esquerdo]; Gean Vieira and Aliete [canto inferior esquerdo] and Raleria, 11 years old — Photo: Personal archive

See more news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻