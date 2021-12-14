Bahia Notícias / Health / News / With low demand for vaccine and 56 cases registered, Salvador is experiencing an influenza epidemic

With less than two weeks of the intensification of the flu vaccination campaign (remember), Salvador is already experiencing an epidemic of the disease. With cases sprayed and registered in practically all health districts in the city, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) issued an alert for the importance of continuing to use masks to contain the spread of the H3N2 virus. On the other hand, in Bahia, the State Health Department (Sesab) speaks of having reached 93% of immunization for the target audience.

According to SMS, this year the city registered 56 cases of influenza. Although the folder does not report the number of cases registered in 2020, medical infectious disease Adielma Nizalara, linked to the secretariat, ensures that the city is experiencing an epidemic. “It’s not an outbreak. We can call it an epidemic, because every time you have an increased number in relation to a time series, it makes an epidemic. Outbreak means that there is a rise in the number of cases in a controlled location. For example, if a school has ten cases of flu, this could be considered an outbreak in that location”, he explained.

The specialist highlighted that the city has already dealt with the flu over the years and that the increase in the number of cases spread, resulting in an epidemic, may be linked to a relaxation of measures to fight Covid-19, a disease caused by another virus – SarsCov2 – but which also affects the airways.

“You have the fact that people have been more dedicated to Covid and Covid vaccination. We have low vaccination rates, for example, in healthcare professionals against influenza. This contributes and, allied to this, you have the flexibility of protective measures, the reduction in the use of masks, the behavior for the association and joining of people. Respect for social distancing has decreased and, all of this is related to how respiratory diseases are transmitted”, he pointed out.

Also according to Adielma Nizalara, it is necessary to pay attention to the flu, but this is not a time for panic. She explains that the numbers are analyzed according to the historical series of the number of cases. “Considering last year and 2021, in 2020 we registered the year in which we most use masks. So it stands to reason that the number of cases will be smaller because people were wearing masks. If I didn’t have the mask, maybe we wouldn’t even be talking about an epidemic, it would be the normal increase in cases every year”, he said.

For the specialist, the reduction in cases of Covid-19, attributed to vaccination, should not justify a lack of attention to care for the flu. “Now, instead of breathing a sigh of relief, we are starting to have cases of influenza. But we have influenza every year, so in a way, the city has been treating these patients forever. I see the problem with diagnostic confusion and the fear that people will have that this is Covid. I repeat, the flu syndrome happens all year, every year. And in this situation, it is worth remembering that the protection measures are the same as those of Covid-19. Avoid closed spaces, wash your hands always, wear a mask. In case of mild symptoms, use symptomatic ones that the person is already used to”, he pointed out.

The warning for the worsening of the disease must be linked to a prolongation of flu-like symptoms. “Every viral condition has an incubation period, a period of symptoms, then it peaks, stops, starts to go down and you get better after 7 to 10 days, leaving the condition. If you notice that it gets worse, the fever persists, you keep coughing, you have secretions, then we are facing a situation that can become more complicated and then you need to seek medical attention”, he concluded.

In other cities in the state, the situation seems to be more comfortable. To Bahia Notícias, Sesab informed that the goal of immunization in the state is 90%. In relation to 2020, coverage, according to the Information System of the National Immunization Program, was 93.55%.

VACCINATION

According to the health department of the capital, just over 416,000 people received the flu vaccine in Salvador, a number that corresponds to 58% coverage of the target audience. However, the goal of the SMS, which is also established by the Ministry of Health, is to immunize at least 90% of the eligible public residing in the city (health worker, children between 6 months and 6 years old; pregnant and postpartum women; people with over 60 years; indigenous peoples and quilombolas and people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities).

Although a significant amount of time has passed since the beginning of the flu vaccine campaign, vaccination is still effective. Mainly in the face of a Covid-19 pandemic reality, where the symptoms resemble those of Influenza. “Vaccination is still valid if you consider that circulating strains are almost always cyclic. So it is very likely that the same vaccine that will be manufactured next year will also include the H3N2 virus, because this strain has been circulating this year, so probably next year it will be in the vaccine”, he explained.

SENTINEL UNITS

One of the methods used by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) to identify the circulating strains of a virus, and thus work on vaccines for the following years, are the sentinel units. “We have seen an increase in the number of cases in sentinel collections. In other words, comparing with 2018, 2019 and 2020, you can see that the increase has happened”, explains Nizalara, demonstrating how the increase in flu cases in the city was identified.

Salvador has five of these. They are nothing more than health units where, weekly, viral samples from five random patients, and that meet certain criteria for respiratory syndromes are collected.

At the end of each week, these samples are sent to the Central Laboratory (Lacen), which identifies the viruses and concludes which ones are circulating in the city. At the end of the month, the 100 samples are sent to the Ministry, which consequently notifies the WHO. From then onwards, vaccines for the following year are designed and prepared, with a view to reducing those viruses.

WHERE TO BE VACCINATED

With the objective of increasing vaccine coverage, the SMS started to make available doses of vaccine against flu at several health centers. According to the folder, there is a low demand for the immunizing agent in service units. “The estimate is to vaccinate 721,000 people, however the vaccination coverage of the population that makes up the target audience is 58%”, informed the SMS. See below where to get the vaccine:

ITAPUÃ

São Cristóvão Basic Health Unit

USF Vila Verde

USF Vila Nova Esperança

PAU DA LIMA

USF Canabrava

UBS Pires da Veiga

ITPAGIPE

UBS Minister Alkimin

USF São José de Baixo

CABULA DISTRICT

USF Pernambuco

BROTAS SANITARY DISTRICT

UBS Manoel Vitorino

UBS Cosme de Farias

CENTER SANITARY DISTRICT

Carlos Gomes Multicenter

UBS Santo Antônio

UBS Péricles Esteves Cardoso

BARRA/RIO VERMELHO SANITARY DISTRICT

Adriano Pondé Multicenter

BOCA DO RIO SANITARY DISTRICT

USF Pituaçu

USF Zulmira Barros

CAJAZEIRAS SANITARY DISTRICT

USF Yolanda Pires

USF Antônio Lazarotto

UBS Pericles Laranjeiras

Liberty Multicenter

UBS Maria Conceição Santiago Imbassahy (16th Center)

USF IAPI

Family Health Unit (USF) Santa Mônica

UBS São Judas Tadeu

SUBURB HEALTH DISTRICT

USF Beira

Mangrove

USF Itacaranha

USF Alto de Coutos 2

USF Alto de Coutos I

USF Alto do Cruzeiro

USF Alto da Terezinha

USF New Constituent

USF Vila