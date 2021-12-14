Banco do Brasil joins the metaverse and launches experience in GTA server

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) announced this Monday (13) that it is joining the wave of the metaverse, launching a new virtual experience that will be able to relate to the real world. The operation takes place in the Complexo virtual city, roleplay server in the GTA game.

According to the company, in the game, the player will be able to open accounts and receive benefits for their character. In addition, it will be possible to work as an ATM provider, with the responsibility of working with remittances, including driving a strong car, as in real life.

“This virtual environment that interacts with elements of the real world, expands our eSports platform when dealing with money, investment and simulation of face-to-face situations within virtual reality. It is another step towards building the future of a bicentennial institution, eager for innovations that provide collaborative and immersive experiences”, says Tadeu Figueiró, executive manager of Banco do Brasil.

At the Complex, users will be able to interact with Banco do Brasil’s headquarters, similar to the one in Brasília, in addition to a virtual tour of the historic building that houses the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center Rio de Janeiro (CCBB-RJ), with the possibility to accompany the exhibition “Ancient Egypt”.

BB also said that its gamer truck, the Game Box, which has been traveling in Brazil, will also appear in the virtual world, in addition to actions by the manager BB DTVM.

“Being together with BB in an action aimed at the universe of games adds value to the manager, positioning us as a transforming company that provides unique experiences for this new generation. Furthermore, it is an excellent opportunity for us to work on the concept of education in investment, which is so important to the public and society in general”, says Isaac Marcovistz, executive manager of products, communication and marketing at BB DTVM.

The bank will hold a live this Monday (13) at 20:00 (GMT) on its channel on Twitch to give more details about the project.

Metaverse is a futuristic utopia that involves combining the real and the virtual world, bringing the Internet and a series of technological innovations ranging from holograms to virtual reality glasses to the center of human connections.

The concept is not new. Since the 1990s, inspired by science fiction films, researchers and engineers in Silicon Valley have dreamed of a world where computers would be so present in everyday life that users would ignore their presence (see more here).

