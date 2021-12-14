Banco do Brasil opens operations in the Metaverse

Banco do Brasil, one of the main public banks in the country, became the first national bank to announce operations in Metaverse and, with this, the actions of the real world will be transported to the virtual city of the “Complexo”, as BB calls its metaverse.

The official announcement of the platform will be made by the avatar of the BB Squad BB, represented by Ana Xisdê and Pimpimenta, with a presentation by David Tavares, this Monday, 13th, at 8pm, during a super live on BB’s Twitch channel.

According to BB, in the institution’s metaverse (which will not be built in blockchain and does not yet provide for operations with cryptocurrencies) the player will be able to open accounts and receive benefits for their character.

Jobs will also be offered, such as an ATM provider, with the responsibility to work with remittances, including driving the strong car, just like in real life.

The “Complex” guides the gamer through the interaction of a Banco do Brasil building, based at the existing headquarters, in Brasília, and promotes a virtual tour of the historic building that houses the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center Rio de Janeiro (CCBB-RJ), following closely the exhibition “Egito Antigo”.

In addition, BB highlighted that the metaverse will be inside the Game Box, BB gamer cart. On the beaches and outdoors of the virtual city, the player will come across the manager BB DTVM.

“In the creation of strategies we already have this footprint, debuting differentiated funds in the industry such as BB Ações Games, BB Ações US Biotech BDR Level I and BB Ações Agro. Being together with BB in an action aimed at the universe of games adds value to the manager, positioning us as a transforming company that provides unique experiences for this new generation. Furthermore, it is an excellent opportunity for us to work on the concept of education in investment, which is so important to the public and society in general”, says Isaac Marcovistz, executive manager of products, communication and marketing at BB DTVM.

BB metaverse

For Tadeu Figueiró, executive manager of Banco do Brasil, BB innovates by “inaugurating” its space in the game, which favors the connection between bank and customer.

“This virtual environment that interacts with elements of the real world, expands our eSports platform when dealing with money, investment and simulation of face-to-face situations within virtual reality. It is another step towards building the future of a bicentennial institution and eager for innovations that provide collaborative and immersive experiences.”

BB’s “Complexo” metaverse is a RolePlay server created by the Fluxo eSports organization and managed by 3C Gaming. Officially announced in August 2021, the server was born to offer new possibilities for lovers of the metaverse, bringing new features to the game and allowing players to have a unique experience.

According to BB, within the Complex, users will live a real life, where they will have to feed, work and relate to achieve their goals, always respecting the rules of the server.

To participate in the metaverse, the interested party must follow these steps:

1 – Access the Complex’s exclusive Discord, through the linkvindo.gg;

2 – Register your profile on Discord’s Whitelist tab and wait for approval;

3 – When approved, download and install FiveM (having GTA V already installed on the computer);

4 – And finally, access the application, log in with your account and select the “Complex” server to play.

