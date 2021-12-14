Bank of Brazil debt renegotiation effort exceeds expectations in AL

In the final stretch of the debt renegotiation task force, Alagoas surpassed its target by more than 30% in the first week of renegotiation alone. The opportunity to resolve the debt contracted with the financial institution – which began on December 6th and continues until the 17th – has generated intermediation for payment of approximately R$34 million so far. Rural producers who are indebted receive special attention from the bank.

After a request by Senator Collor (PROS) to President Jair Bolsonaro, the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil approved the realization of a face-to-face task force to renegotiate the debts of rural producers in Alagoas, who represent part of the public benefiting from regularization facilities.

“So far, our assessment is very positive, the demand is being quite high by people who want to settle debts, both for individuals, companies and rural producers as well. We had expectations of regularization, but we already surpassed 30% in the first week of the task force for the whole task force”, explains the superintendent of Banco do Brasil in Alagoas, Rafael Alessi.

The initial forecast for the settlement of overdue debts in the first week was around R$ 25 million, foreseen for the entire task force, but approximately R$ 34 million have already been renegotiated. “Bigger discounts are for older debts, which have already incorporated a large interest balance. The message is not to leave the renegotiation for later, even with a bigger discount, since there is an accumulation of debts. Remembering that it ends on the 17th”, adds the superintendent.

The tragedy of Alagoas farmers – indebted, a situation aggravated by drought and the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic, which led to the auction of goods for many of them to pay the debt – led Senator Collor to appeal to President Bolsonaro, who determined more accessible conditions with discounts up to 95% and debt installments in 100 months.