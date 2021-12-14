Banks announce interest adjustment on payroll-deductible loans to INSS retirees and pensioners | Economy



Santander, for example, informed that the fee charged in INSS payroll loan operations depends on the client’s profileReproduction/Internet

After the publication of the resolution that raises the payroll-deductible loan interest ceiling for retirees and pensioners of the National Social Security Institute (INSS), which rose from 1.80% to 2.14% per month, banks began to move to adjust for the interest charged to policyholders. At least, Santander and Bradesco informed that they will make changes, while Itaú is studying to decide what will be the institution’s decision.

Santander, for example, reported that the rate charged on INSS payroll loan operations depends on the client’s profile. Currently, the average is 1.59% per month. From the next few weeks, it may reach the stipulated ceiling of 2.14%. Bradesco already announced that it will realign its rates, as indicated in the INSS normative instruction.

Itaú said that “in light of the change in the INSS ceiling, Itaú is carrying out studies to decide when it will change its maximum rate and emphasizes that any change in this direction will only apply to new closed contracts”.

The bank also highlighted that payroll loans continue to be the credit option with the lowest rate in the market and that this varies according to the client’s profile, its relationship with the institution, the amount borrowed and the financing period.

In turn, Banco do Brasil stated that it did not adjust its rates for INSS retirees and pensioners. BB emphasized that it permanently monitors and assesses market fundamentals and competition, always with the aim of establishing its pricing policy under competitive conditions.

This past Wednesday, the 8th, the National Social Security Council (CNPS) resolution was published in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU) with the change in the payroll-deductible loan interest ceiling. In addition to the increase in the loan ceiling, the operations carried out on credit cards were also readjusted. The rate went from 3% to 3.06% per month.

Dataprev, the Social Security data processing company, must adapt the systems to adopt the new values. The resolution also creates a working group that will establish the Permanent Program for Financial Citizenship and Social Security – which will be financed with resources from financial institutions that operate with payroll-deductible loans. The group is also expected to discuss initiatives to increase transparency, competition and reduce the costs of payroll-deductible loans.

The readjustment was a request from the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), which stated that the rise in interest rates was necessary for the offer of credit in this modality to continue being made to INSS retirees and pensioners.

The methodology used to calculate the new payroll-deductible interest ceiling was based on the real interest rate calculated at 16.1%. Considering the real interest rate, the new index is the lowest since 2015. Board members recognized the need to change the rate to adapt to fluctuations in the financial market and highlighted the importance of financial education for INSS retirees and pensioners.