Barbara is threatened by Janine and despairs in ‘A Place in the Sun’: ‘I would trade everything to have a tenth of your gift’ | come around

The short story by Bárbara (Alinne Moraes), or better yet, by Janine (Indira Nascimento) won first place in the literary competition, and Renato (Cauã Reymond) celebrates women: candlelight dinner, instrumental music and lots of romanticism. But the celebration does not go as planned and the owner of the text arrives at the couple’s house demanding explanations.
Get ready for the spoiler!👀👀
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) tenses when Janine (Indira Nascimento) seeks her out — Photo: TV Globo
✔ In this Wednesday’s chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol, even worried, Barbara tries to enjoy the romantic night, but the intercom rings and it’s Janine.
“Well, I assume you know why I’m here,” says Janine, annoyed.
✔ The rich woman pleads innocence, says she is not to blame for the entry of the story in the contest and emphasizes that it was Renato who acted without her knowledge. Barbara also asks Janine to put herself in her place.
“Try, you, stop putting yourself in mine. I’m the author of this story and the winner of this contest. And if you don’t disprove this story, I’ll do it,” replies Janine.
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) cries in front of Janine (Indira Nascimento) — Photo: TV Globo
✔ Barbara asks for 24 hours to resolve the situation and collapses in the eyes of her classmate.
“Looking at this house, with a garden, with a swimming pool, it seems like I’m the one on top. But I would trade all that to have a tenth of your gift, of your talent. You don’t know how humiliating it was for me to receive the compliments , attention, for something I know is not mine. And it never will be.”
Will Janine accept Barbara’s request?
15 Ten
Wednesday
Janine accuses Barbara of having stolen her tale. Ravi leaves Francisco with Yasmin to look for a job. Barbara is surprised at home by the presence of two reporters. Elenice announces her marriage to Alipio. Túlio constrains Christian/Renato to act against Santiago. Ruth tells Tulio that he must maintain the relationship with Rebeca. Barbara begs Janine to accept the ring that Christian/Renato gave her, as a way to compensate for the misappropriation of the story. Cecília decides to return home when she finds out that Túlio is no longer with Rebeca. Cecília arrives at Rebeca’s house, not noticing that Felipe is lying in the living room.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!