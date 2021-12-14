Barcelona sets a press conference at which Agüero must announce his retirement

Barcelona called for this Wednesday (15) a press conference where Sergio Agüero will explain his future. The striker is expected to announce retirement from football after a heart problem

Sergio Agüero summoned a press conference for this Wednesday (15) to explain about his future, while fight a heart problem. Several reports suggest that the 33-year-old striker will confirm his retirement from football.

The Argentine arrived at the Barcelona this season after leaving the Manchester City. Club president Joan Laporta will be at the player’s side at the event to be held at Camp Nou.

Agüero has played five games for Barcelona this season, but it was forced to leave the field in the draw against Alaves, still in October, after feeling chest pains.

After the tests, it was announced that the discomfort had been caused by an arrhythmia and that this would require treatment over a period of three months.

This deadline will only end at the end of January, but in recent days there have been rumors that the Argentine will even be forced to retire.

Sources told the ESPN in November the attacker would follow the doctors’ directions and was in no hurry to make a decision about his future.

Agüero was revealed by independent, in Argentina, before arriving at the Madrid’s athletic. The player later spent a decade at Manchester City, becoming the English club’s top scorer, before signing for Barça when his contract expired last June.