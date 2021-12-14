Barroso presents a new model of electronic voting machines for the 2022 elections

New equipment has a processor 18 times faster than the previous model

the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Luis Roberto Barroso presented this Monday, 13, the new model of electronic voting machines which will be used in the 2022 elections. The minister participated in a press conference in Manaus during a visit to the equipment’s motherboard factory. The urns will be produced by the Positivo group, which won the tender and is expected to deliver 225,000 new urns, out of a total of 577 thousand that will be used in the elections. The new equipment has a processor 18 times faster than the previous model and a lithium iron-phosphate battery, which does not need to be recharged. The battery used previously was a lead-acid battery, which needed to be charged every four months. The memory card has been replaced with the USB port. In addition, in the new model, the display where the candidates’ names and photos appear is now above the keyboard, not to the side.

Barroso also spoke about cyber attacks on the electoral system and admitted that this is a relevant problem, but said that the TSE is working to resolve the issue. “We set up a transparency commission, in which each step of this process is inspected. This year, in testing, we saw some vulnerabilities. In May, there will be new tests to show that these vulnerabilities will be improved”, he said. The minister also stated that President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) criticism of the electronic voting system is a “buried” matter. “The most outspoken critics have already lowered their critical tone. President Bolsonaro himself manifested himself for the credibility of the system”, he said.