Benítez is on his way out and São Paulo wants to sign an Internacional midfielder

THE International completed its participation in the championships this season and now uses these last days of the year to advance some issues that are considered extremely important towards 2022. The board remains very attentive to the market and wants to be successful, especially in the onslaught of parts that it considers necessary to follow in the path of titles.

The final stretch of the Brazilian Championship made it clear that there are many points to be debated and improved, not least because being out of the Copa Libertadores da América was not in the plans. So, right off the bat, the first issue to be resolved is about the future of Diego Aguirre, who has been holding talks with the Uruguayan Football Association in recent days.

However, just as news should arrive, proposals to remove holders from Porto Alegre are also on the agenda in Colorado. The main “target” at the moment is Patrick, which should not remain in 2022. The fatigue of the midfielder monitors interested in acquiring the athlete, and a Mexican club has emerged in recent days as a possible destination for the 88 shirt.

This situation should advance in the next few days, with the formalization of the purchase proposal for Inter. On the other hand, according to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, São Paulo is another interested in the player, since he must miss Benítez. The Argentine posted a photo in action by the club accompanied by a sad face on Instagram, with part of the crowd already saying goodbye.

It is worth remembering that there is a possibility of a bargaining chip in a deal with Santos, involving forward Marinho, which was even speculated on. At the time, conversations between Patrick’s representatives and the people from São Paulo have already started and may gain new chapters soon, but the future really must be far from Beira-Rio.