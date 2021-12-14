Berlin subway creates edible passage made with marijuana | World

The Berlin Transport Directorate (BVG) has created an edible marijuana-oil flavored ticket for travelers looking forward to the Covid-19 crisis or Christmas shopping to “swallow the stress”.

“Whoever wants to experience Christmas totally relaxed, come with us, BVG,” said the company that manages public transport in a video. “And for extra relaxation, we found a solution: a damn good one.”

The “cannabis ticket”, which is only offered until Friday (17), was designed to fight “the nerves of Christmas”, explains the company, which usually carries out this type of unusual campaign at the end of the year.

The ticket, valid for the whole day, costs 8.80 euros (about R$ 56) and is made of edible paper, impregnated with a light layer of cannabis oil, “with a maximum of three drops”, explains the BVG.

Upon expiry of its 24-hour validity – if the passenger eats before, he or she loses the right to transport – the company recommends that the product be consumed.

“As it does not contain psychoactive substances, the oil is completely harmless to health and perfectly legal”, adds the company.

The ad generated jokes and memes on social media. A netizen joked with the initiative and said that “now you can also ‘fly’ with BVG”.

The operation has nothing to do with the debate over the legalization of marijuana in the country – the new German government plans to approve its sale in authorized stores.