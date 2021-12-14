Bezos took a ‘happy’ selfie as firefighters searched for survivors in a tornado-torn Amazon center

ILLINOIS, USA — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been criticized on social media for his stance after the tragedy that struck a company’s distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois. A series of tornadoes destroyed the structure late on Friday. Six employees died.
This Saturday morning, when firefighters were still searching the accident site, the businessman published a photo in the training center of the space tourism company Blue Origin.
In the caption, he said that he and the team “were happy”. Bezos, who is no longer CEO of the e-commerce company, released a statement about the deaths at the distribution center about 24 hours after the incident.
In the comments of the Instagram publication, Internet users demanded the entrepreneur: “You should be more concerned about the tornado situation”; “Hey, your Amazon building is destroyed with workers there”; “There are people still trapped in the warehouse and you are posting this…”.
Hours later, on Saturday night, Bezos posted on Twitter that the news about the incident was “tragic” but that the company was “committed to supporting” those affected.
“The news from Edwardsville is tragic. We are heartbroken at the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and loved ones,” he said.
“Everyone in Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to supporting them and will stand by their side in this crisis. We extend our full gratitude to the incredible first responders who worked so tirelessly there.”
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy published a note on the case on Saturday. He stated on Twitter that the company was “heartbroken at the loss” of its employees in Edwardsville and said it would continue to work closely with local authorities on the rescue efforts.
Number of missing persons uncertain
James Whiteford, head of the Fire Department, reported that at least 45 Amazon employees would have managed to get out safely from the rubble of the building that occupied an area of more than 150,000 square meters.
The six victims were identified on Sunday. Are they:
- Austin J. McEwen, 26 years old
- Deandre S. Morrow, 28 years old
- Kevin D. Dickey, 62 years old
- Clayton Lynn Cope, 29 years old
- Etheria S. Hebb, 24 years old
- Larry E. Virden, 46 years old
It’s still unclear how many workers are missing, as Amazon didn’t have an exact count of how many people were there at the time of the tornadoes.
Witnesses said the workers were taken by surprise and forced to take shelter wherever they could. Amazon, however, claimed that all employees are normally notified and instructed to look for a designated shelter location when there is a tornado alert in the area.