Bil and Marina are the first finalists for A Fazenda 13 – A Fazenda 13

On Monday night (13), the result of the first Special Farm defined the first two finalists of The Farm 13. Bil and Marina guaranteed a place in the grand final. As for Aline and MC Gui, the game is over.

Bil and Marina will accompany the two most voted pedestrians in the second Special Roça: formed by Dynho Alves, Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Sthefane Matos.

On Tuesday’s live program (14), the four finalists of the reality show will be revealed.

Formation of Special Gardens

Having won the last race of the season, Dynho and MC Gui played a key role in the formation of these groups.

They took turns to define which pawns would be in each Special Field. In order of choosing the pawns, the decision was:

• Special Roça 1: MC Gui, Marina, Bil and Aline.

• Special Garden 2: Dynho, Rico, Solange and Sthe.

Bil’s trajectory

Bil Araújo entered the rural reality show head to toe. The model showed that he knows how to be a player, but without putting the emotional side aside. He won the Farmer’s Test and won the Lampião do Poder twice at the headquarters.

At the beginning of the confinement, the pawn approached Mileide Mihaile and Sthefane Matos and the trio continued with friendship and alliance throughout the game. In the formation of the tenth Roça, Mileide decided to save Marina Ferrari in place of Bil in Resta Um, taking him to the popular vote. The attitude stirred the participant’s spirits, who became upset about not being a priority for any of his colleagues. After some criticism, he ended up walking away from the influencer.

Bil also lived at war with Rico. Between games and exchanging votes, they discussed and had fun at the headquarters.

MC Gui was another pawn who had friction with the model. However, his biggest enemy in the confinement was Dayane Mello. The model argued badly with the participant and revealed that she was his main opponent in the game.

In the final stretch of confinement, the physical educator approached Solange Gomes and, together, they allied themselves.

Marina Trajectory

Marina Ferrari built friendships on the reality show, but also broke ties with some participants.

At the beginning of the confinement, the influencer approached Dynho Alves, Gui Araujo and Sthefane Matos, however, she distanced herself from her colleagues after her romance with the businessman did not work out.

The calm and distracted way of the person ended up irritating the old allies, who called her “vetzeira”https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/”confectioner” and “plant”. After the accusations, Marina adhered to the “pistol” version, took no insults and argued with colleagues. Dayane Mello, Dynho Alves, Gui Araujo, MC Gui, Solange Gomes and Sthefane Matos fought with the pawn.

Despite the gym equipment being her best companions at the headquarters, the influencer strengthened ties with Aline Mineiro, Bil Araújo and Mileide Mihaile. Between ups and downs, she also allied with Rico Melquiades.

Grand final

the grand finale of The Farm 13 happens this Thursday (16), from 22:45! sign the PlayPlus and have access to 24-hour broadcast and extra content from the reality.