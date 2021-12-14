Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari are in the final of A Fazenda 13

Aline Mineiro and MC Gui went down in the 45 minutes of the second half of The Farm 13. The friends left the dispute for the R$1.5 million prize with respectively 19.77% and 7.44% of the votes. On the other hand, Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari secured the first places in the grand final, but their percentages were not revealed.

The duo had a remarkable experience in rural reality. On the one hand, the sweet actress, friend of all, always concerned and willing to offer affection to others, but who also knew the moment to impose herself and boiled when she was attacked, it is worth remembering the fight she had with Rich Melquiades for not using the Power of Red Flame as he wanted.

Advertising Unable to load ad

On the other hand, the singer arrived wanting to show a more peaceful, loving side, but he didn’t run away from the fights and lost the line many times accessing precisely the side he didn’t want to show. His biggest fights were also with the comedian, with whom he exchanged several insults and threats, but they end the season in peace.

The ex-Panicat and the funkeiro also starred in a controversial episode, the supposed exchange of intimate caresses between the two that reverberated abroad, but it is still doubtful for the public, since there are no explicit records of the act that Aline insinuated to have taken place in the pool .

The complete coverage of A Fazenda 13, you can follow on the TV Observatory!