Bill Gates believes work meetings will migrate to the metaverse in 3 years

Bill Gates believes that videoconferencing work meetings should migrate to the metaverse in the next three years. The statement stems, according to him, from the need to adapt to the “new normal” and the importance of being connected in difficult times, such as 2020 and 2021. The Microsoft founder’s bet was based on a series of arguments that the billionaire made in her own blog as part of an optimistic analysis for 2022.

Gates’ forecast is based on the scenario of strengthening remote work, which still has a lot of room to advance in companies and in people’s lives. For Microsoft’s philanthropist and co-founder, the metaverse trend is to digitize offices to break regional locks, which would allow the assembly of entire teams located in different parts of the globe.

Bill Gates said he had a lot of fun with his 3D avatar in the metaverse (Image: Playback/Gates Notes)

Although tools such as Teams and Zoom have played their role effectively in recent months, they would not be enough to sustain themselves in the next “two or three years”. “Most virtual meetings will be moved from the 2D camera in image grids — what I call the Hollywood Squares model — to the metaverse, a 3D space with digital avatars,” says Gates.

Apparently, the billionaire imagines that the metaverse can generate other types of interaction that the camera-based model does not deliver, such as the feeling of being in the same physical space, playing games together, participating in virtual get-togethers or even creating group products .

Metaverse in 3 years?

The experience of the metaverse, at least at the beginning, should not be even close to face-to-face physical contact. Starting with the more cartoony look based on animated avatars, which may not attract all types of companies to enter this digital world. Not to mention the eye strain of spending hours on end with a shiny screen attached to your face.

Microsoft’s Metaverse has a more realistic footprint than Meta’s, but it’s still a pretty distant scenario for most people (Image: Replay/Microsoft)

Plus, the “ticket” to virtual environments is still pretty salty: you need virtual reality goggles, motion-capturing gloves, and extra accessories to capture facial expressions, body language, and voice naturally. Even so, Microsoft intends to bring Teams, Edge and other software to this digital world.

Always optimistic, Bill Gates’ bet may excite many people, but it is unlikely to materialize precisely because of this barrier to entry. It is possible that in the next 5 or 10 years companies will be able to reduce many of them, but this will depend on coordinated actions between software developers and hardware creators to assemble together and make accessories cheaper.

