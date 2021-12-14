Bitcoin price drops below $47,000 as shares fall as market prepares for this week’s FOMC meeting

Bitcoin bulls (BTC) are once again on their defensive foot after the momentum of the breakout that put the price above $50,000 over the weekend evaporated and pulled the price below $47,000. Analysts say the slight pullback in equity markets and the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting are the main reasons for the Dec. 13 pullback, and some suggest that a revisit to the $42,000 low of the variance could be in the plans.

BTC/USDT 4h chart. Source: TradingView

Here’s a look at what analysts are saying about Bitcoin’s current price and what they expect in the near term.

Fed cut talks put pressure on the market

The current headwinds facing the BTC are largely being influenced by regulatory issues in the United States, as highlighted in a recent report by Delphi Digital, which noted that “the latest tightening by global policymakers and the Fed’s downsizing has already caused a re-pricing of the markets”.

Delphi Digital said,

“BTC has been among one of the worst performing assets compared to traditional asset classes since the November FOMC meeting, losing nearly 20% of its value last month.”

While this latest slowdown is testing the will of many traders who hope this is just another shakeout before the price rises, cryptocurrency analyst and alias Twitter user CryptoCapo has offered some hope after post The following chart comparing the current price to the price dump that was seen in September.

BTC/USD 4h chart. Source: Twitter

CryptoCapo said,

“These two fixes are very similar. Same 3-wave movement pattern. Same background formation (3 rings). Same financing + negative premium rates. Same bearish divergence hidden before the last leg of the down.”

Looking for bullish divergence below $46,500

A more in-depth look at BTC pricing was provided by Cointelegraph analyst and contributor Michaël van de Poppe, who posted the following graph noting that the “market is falling as resistances are rejected in Bitcoin”.

BTC/USD 3h chart. Source: Twitter

Poppe said,

“It seems to me that we are looking for a bullish divergence to be created below the $46,500 area in order to have a possible reversal.”

This price action is “nothing out of the ordinary”

A final word of assurance was provided by market analyst and alias Twitter user Rekt Capital, who posted the chart below and noted that “The negative effect of the BTC below the red weekly support area has happened many times in the past (orange circles).”

BTC/USD weekly chart. Source: Twitter

Rekt Capital indicated that this recent decline is normal and nothing to worry about in the long run.

He said,

“This kind of negative volatility at these price levels is nothing out of the ordinary.”

The overall capitalization of the cryptocurrency market is now $2,152 trillion and the Bitcoin dominance rate is 41.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you must conduct your own research when making a decision.

