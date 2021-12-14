Bolsonaro is summoned to testify about hacker attack on TSE

posted on 12/14/2021 12:19 PM / updated on 12/14/2021 12:21 PM



(credit: EPA)

The Federal Police (PF) suspects that President Jair Bolsonaro has a connection with the hacker attack that occurred in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) system in 2018. Detectives sent a subpoena this Tuesday (12/14) to Planalto for Bolsonaro to explain himself about statements made in an interview in August, in which the head of the Executive used information from the classified investigation to attack, without evidence, the security of electronic voting machines and the Brazilian electoral system.

The case is under investigation by fake news and was opened by order of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. At the time, the ministers of the TSE sent to the STF a criminal report against the president for leaking a confidential investigation by the PF on the social networks of the head of the Executive. The document asked for the investigation of a possible crime by Bolsonaro, the PF delegate who is presiding over the investigations and Federal Deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR).

Wait for more information