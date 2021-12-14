Bolsonaro says it is ‘prohibited to wear a mask’ at a ceremony on Forró Day in Planalto – Politics

BRASILIA — The President Jair Bolsonaro raised the tone, this Monday, 13, against the use of masks. The measure is recommended by health authorities as a way to contain coronavirus infections. “Here it is forbidden to wear a mask,” said the president in a video recorded with forró singers at the Palácio do Planalto.

The meeting was publicized on the president’s social networks and took place before a ceremony to celebrate the “Day of Forró”, in honor of the birthday of accordion player Luiz Gonzaga. the ministers Gilson Machado (Tourism), Marcelo Queiroga (Health), Ciro Nogueira (Civil House), Fabio Faria (Communications), Roger Marinho (Regional Development), all from the Northeast, and also the head of Defense, Walter Braga Netto, participated in the event. None of the authorities wore a mask during the ceremony, which was crowded.

On the occasion, the president said that he intends to submit a project to Congress to insert the name of Luiz Gonzaga on the Pantheon of the Fatherland list. Last week, the government, through the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan), had already included forró in the list of intangible heritage in Brazil.

In a campaign tone, the national secretary of Culture, Mario Colds, used the speech to criticize PT governments and exalt Bolsonaro. “We rescued the culture of ideological political kidnapping that dominated public resources for decades, favoring a group of people who had only one interest in mind: perpetuating themselves in power,” he said.

Along the same lines as Bolsonaro, Frias also attacked the measures to combat covid-19 and took a stand against the requirement of vaccination to attend cultural events.

“Our Secretariat has been fighting these abuses with ordinances that, for example, prohibit the requirement of a vaccine passport in projects financed by incentive laws, thus guaranteeing what is in the law, the free enjoyment of cultural goods”, declared the secretary.

The Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, also used the ceremony as a platform and mentioned the acts with motorcyclists, promoted by Bolsonaro with supporters.

The Northeast was the only region where Bolsonaro had fewer votes than Fernando Haddad (PT), in 2018. With an eye on re-election and a nod to northeastern voters, the president began to intensify his trips there, with the objective of inaugurating works, and surrounding himself with auxiliaries from the Northeast. Today Bolsonaro has six ministers from the region, among them close allies, such as Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and Fábio Faria (Communications).