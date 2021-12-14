Bolsonaro tells forrozeiros that “it is forbidden to wear a mask” on the Plateau

posted on 12/13/2021 6:26 PM / updated on 12/13/2021 6:27 PM



(credit: Play / Facebook)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Monday (13/12) to forrozeiros that it is “forbidden” to wear a mask at the Planalto Palace. Protective equipment is recommended by health authorities as a way to help prevent transmission of the covid-19 virus.

The statement took place alongside the Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, when the chief executive was receiving a group of northeastern artists during a forró presentation, moments before an event at Planalto, which celebrated Forró day, Luiz Gonzaga’s birthday and in recognition of the rhythm as a Cultural Heritage of Brazil.

The images were posted on the president’s social media in a live. “Here it is forbidden to wear a mask,” the president said, pointing to one of those present. The president listens: “Whoa”. And then amends: “Real film, film”.

Covid-19 has killed more than 600,000 people in the country and the world, and Brazil is facing the emergence of a new strain, the omicron. In addition to criticizing the fight against the virus through measures such as lockdown, the president frequently criticizes the vaccination passport even for travelers from other countries and refuses to be immunized against the disease.