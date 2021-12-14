Boninho shows the ‘black room’ of the ‘BBB’s new house’ and makes a mystery: ‘Warming up the turbines’; video

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Boninho shows the ‘black room’ of the ‘BBB’s new house’ and makes a mystery: ‘Warming up the turbines’; video 9 Views

Boninho killed some of the curiosity of fans – and, at the same time, sharpened it too – by visiting the works of the house of the next edition of “Big Brother Brasil”, this Monday. The director of the reality show walked through one of the rooms, whose walls are black. He was careful not to leak too much space in the video. The record was shared by him, on his page.

“Walking around here… Black room. Is that right? Dammit!”, he teased: “We’re ready… ‘BBB 22’ heating the turbines. What room is this?”

Fans of the reality show soon appeared on the director’s profile: “Nice, call me. I’m waiting for my moment”, ventured a netizen. “I’ll stay there”, commented another user of the networks. “Awaiting eagerly,” pointed out one fan.

Read more: Party with Ludmilla, reunion with TV heartthrob, triple kiss in a trio: Hurricane Anitta’s passage through Brazil

Father of five, Marcelo D2 shows his first record with his youngest daughter, Maria Isabel

The next “BBB” will be introduced by Tadeu Schmidt, who recently left the “Fantastic”. He has even visited the construction of the new house.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
cute shows the room
Boninho shows the fourth Photo: Reproduction – Instagram
Tadeu Schmidt and Boninho
Tadeu Schmidt and Boninho Photo: Reproduction – Instagram
cute
Cute Photo: Reproduction

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Helen Ganzarolli opens the game about participation in BBB22

The rumor that Helen Ganzarolli would be on BBB22 took over the social networks this …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved