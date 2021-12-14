Boninho shows the ‘black room’ of the ‘BBB’s new house’ and makes a mystery: ‘Warming up the turbines’; video

Boninho killed some of the curiosity of fans – and, at the same time, sharpened it too – by visiting the works of the house of the next edition of “Big Brother Brasil”, this Monday. The director of the reality show walked through one of the rooms, whose walls are black. He was careful not to leak too much space in the video. The record was shared by him, on his page.

“Walking around here… Black room. Is that right? Dammit!”, he teased: “We’re ready… ‘BBB 22’ heating the turbines. What room is this?”

Fans of the reality show soon appeared on the director’s profile: “Nice, call me. I’m waiting for my moment”, ventured a netizen. “I’ll stay there”, commented another user of the networks. “Awaiting eagerly,” pointed out one fan.

The next “BBB” will be introduced by Tadeu Schmidt, who recently left the “Fantastic”. He has even visited the construction of the new house.

