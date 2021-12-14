Botafogo: 6th episode of Total Access in hot weather Freeland x Jorge Braga and Kanu x Diego Loureiro

THE Botafogo really shows off pretty much all of his backstage in “Full access“. The sixth episode is already on the air on Globoplay and will be aired on SporTV this Tuesday, at 9:15 pm. There are strong discussions and hot weather in the chapter.

One of the main discussions is between the football director Edward Freeland and the CEO Jorge Braga, in a telephone call that also has the participation of the president Durcesio Mello. The theme is the soap opera of the renewal of Rafael Navarro.

– We answered the guy’s proposal. We take an important step, the guy takes a step back. We are trying, but there is a limit. As far as Botafogo understands, legally, we accepted their proposal – says Jorge Braga.

– I’ve been trying since March, the guy never wanted to renew. Do what? He has to sign. I can’t hold his hand and sign for him,” Freeland replies.

In the locker room, there is an even hotter discussion. After Botafogo 3 x 1 Nautical, Diego Loureiro and Kanu almost go to blows in fact. The “GE” website reproduced the dialogue.

In a milder mood, the episode also shows the negotiation and arrival of Rafael, great reinforcement for the season.