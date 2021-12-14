Brazil registers 48 deaths by Covid in 24 h; cyber attack affects numbers

Brazil registered 48 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Still according to data National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) updated at 6 pm this Monday (13), the country has detected over 2,082 new cases of the disease.

On Saturday, the moving average of cases for the last seven days stands at 6,353. The moving average of deaths, referring to the last seven days, is 162 deaths.

The numbers that would indicate the lowest moving average of new cases for 2021 may have been affected.

At least 11 states did not notify data due to the cyber attack that occurred in the system of Ministry of Health, on Friday (10).

THE Brazil sums 616,878 deaths and more than 22 million registered cases.

Anvisa: proof of vaccination for entry into Brazil becomes valid

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) notified, this Monday (13), all border posts, especially airports, for immediate compliance with the decision of the Supreme Court (STF) that determines the collection of proof of vaccination for travelers entering the country. read more.

“Ômicron’s community transmission in Brazil is a matter of time”, says specialist

President of the Brazilian Society of Virology, Flávio Fonseca highlighted the CNN that “there is no secret” in combating the variant; he claims that effective actions already known must be reinforced. Read more.