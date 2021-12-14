Broadband: provider launches 6 Gbps residential internet plan

The Santa Catarina telecommunications company NAXI, recently presented its domestic internet plan called ‘Atomic’, whose differential is to be able to offer 6 Gbps (6,000 megs) of connection.

In order to be able to deliver all this speed symmetrically (the same download and upload speed), the provider had to use a specific technology (XGS-PON) that allows it to expand its service capacity without extra investments in optical fiber.

The new feature, aimed at streamers, enthusiasts, content creators and gamers, was implemented with the help of provider enabler Venko Networks.

Provider in the state of Santa Catarina (SC) presented its new domestic internet plan with a symmetrical speed of 6 Gbps. Image: Proxima Studio/Shutterstock

According to NAXI, the service is unprecedented not only in the southern region, but throughout the country. However, like everything new, the monthly fee is not as attractive as the speed. Anyone who wants to try the company’s fastest plan will have to pay R$999.99.

The good news is that the equipment sent to subscribers already allows them to take advantage of all this speed in a single device (since it supports 10GbE networks, or 10-Gigabit Ethernet, via hardware). It is also possible to split the connection into several more common 1GbE (1-Gigabit Ethernet) network ports, which are available on most modern computers and devices.

Finally, there is also compatibility with the WiFi6 wireless networking standard, which is designed to reach a maximum speed of up to 9.6 Gbps.

About the new plan, Gustavo Stocco, director and founder of NAXI, commented that the service “is something off the curve” in its niche market, and, according to executive, it is “something never seen” in terms of domestic broadband in Brazil.

Operating in the Telecom sector for 12 years, the company was also the first to offer 1 Gbps plans in the north of the state of Santa Catarina (SC). In addition to the 6 Gbps speed, NAXI also offers other more “basic” packages in its portfolio, such as 1 Gbps, which costs R$ 149.99 monthly, passing by 2 Gbps (R$ 299.99) and 4 Gbps (BRL 599.99).

Main image: asharkyu/Shutterstock

