Bruno Magri confirms betrayal exposed by Viih Tube: ‘She doesn’t deserve to go through this’ | celebrities

Published 12/13/2021 5:54 PM

Rio – After Viih Tube publicly told that she was betrayed by her ex-boyfriend, Bruno Magri spoke about the matter. In the stories, the influencer told that the betrayal took place two and a half years ago and even knowing what happened, Viih Tube decided to continue the relationship.

“There’s no way to justify the unjustifiable, I made a mistake, I’m not going to victimize myself. But Vitória knew about the mistake. It didn’t happen now, it was two and a half years ago. So much so that she chose to forgive, we tried heart and soul. reasons for the breakup, I didn’t understand why it came to light now,” he admitted.

“With all this situation, Vitória was exposed to ridicule. I wanted to ask for forgiveness once again, she doesn’t deserve to go through this. (…) They said she was discovering new things, I spoke to her. They were rumors. , people came to invent things for her and then they changed the conversation. I just want to go on in peace, I carried this for a long time. I hurt Vitória a lot, I’m aware of that. (…) I didn’t need to be here, the person I should have Vitória was satisfied and we’ve already clarified everything. I know I upset a lot of people, I learned a lot from the mistake,” he concluded.

This Monday (13), the ex-BBB confirmed that she was betrayed and that despite that, the end of the relationship was calm. Viih Tube also revealed that he forgave his ex for the attitude. “Even though I was cuckold, I wasn’t going to do that. The breakup was really good, I didn’t lie to you. There was no fighting, no swearing, no yelling, no hate, nothing. I just realized that really things would never be the same again, I It was never going to be the same again, it was all weird, and we decided to break up. I know I told you guys we didn’t fit anymore, and it’s real. Of course the betrayal triggered this in me, but I forgave him and we broke up. And the forgiveness, when I say, it’s for liberation. I forgave myself for having gone through this. I forgave him, so we could just go on in peace,” he said.