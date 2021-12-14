Bully 2 could have been shown during TGA 2021 [Rumor]

One of the most acclaimed games by longtime Rockstar fans could be on the way. Considered the “school GTA”, bully may gain a sequel for years to come. The information was released this Monday (13) by insider Tom Henderson, who recently became known for getting all the details of Battlefield 2042, including the final name of the game.

According to Henderson, it was expected that Bully 2 was shown during The Game Awards 2021, an event held last Thursday (09). He said the expectation was created after “some people saw material hinting at a possible soon-to-be unveiling.”

Bully 2 was expected as a potential surprise reveal at #TheGameAwards last week after some people have been shown some material alluding to a reveal soon. Information is a bit blurry at the moment, and I will report on it. pic.twitter.com/OF53pU5Y8C — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 13, 2021

On Twitter, the insider also commented that the information is still “a little fuzzy” and so he needs to be vague at this point. Despite this, Henderson argued that people have already seen a “playable version” of the possible new game. “There’s definitely something ‘going on’ that has to do with the show,” he pointed out.

The rumors of a new bully aren’t exactly new, as in 2020 word got around that the new title had been canceled a few years ago so Rockstar could focus GTA VI and Red Dead Redemption 2.

As this is not an official disclosure, the matter should still be treated as rumour. However, would you like a new game from the Jimmy Hopkins series? Leave your opinion in the comments.