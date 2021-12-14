Businessman blackmailed for having an extramarital affair hires gunmen, who kill his lover and her boyfriend

Weeks after wealthy businessman Erik Maund had a affair with a woman in Nashville (Tennessee, USA), he received a text message threatening to expose their adulterous acts. The man on the other side was the woman’s boyfriend: he knew everything and wanted Maund to pay for his silence, according to a federal indictment.

But Erik, an automotive tycoon from Austin (Texas, USA), decided to do something else: he paid for the two to be killed, say prosecutors, according to the “Washington Post”.

The woman, Holly Williams, 33, and her boyfriend William Lanway, 36, were shot dead on March 12, 2020, according to the police. The bodies were found inside a car.

Last Friday (12/10), investigators finally nailed the case: Erik and the three men he is accused of paying US$ 750,000 (BRL 4.2 million) to kill the couple from Nashville were arrested for kidnapping, murder and possession of a weapon.

The gunmen were identified as Gilad Peled, 47, Byron Brockway, 46, both from Austin, and Adam Carey, 30, from North Carolina.

Gilad owns Austin-based Speartip Security, a private company that helps extortion victims, according to the Justice Department indictment. Last Tuesday (7/12), Erik left a comment on the company’s services on the internet. It was the missing proof.

Accused of killing a couple in Nashville: hired by businessmen Photo: Reproduction

“Speartip is very professional and most of all they get the job done in a quick time. I can’t imagine using anyone else!!”, wrote the businessman.

“Thanks for the kind words”, said the reply to the compliment. “It’s always a pleasure to work with you.”