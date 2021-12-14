Buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and get a Galaxy Watch4 at Christmas Magalu

To celebrate Christmas, Samsung has prepared a special gift for you: when you buy a Galaxy Z Flip3, receive a Galaxy Watch4 for free to complete your Galaxy ecosystem with a special combo that offers comfort and unique design, while making it easy to monitor your health and makes your daily life more practical. You can get your Galaxy Z Flip3 with free shipping on Magalu’s Christmas promotion.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 fuses innovation with elegance, and is ideal for users who want to set the trend with a foldable cell phone. The device has settings powerful enough to run everything you need, featuring a Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB of RAM, plus 128GB or 256GB of storage to store all your favorite photos, music, movies and series.

Available in four different colors, the Galaxy Z Flip3 is ready to complement your style (Image: Samsung)

Even being compact, the Galaxy Z Flip3 has two screens — the external 1.9 inch allows quick interaction with the cell phone, to see and access notifications, listen to music and even take pictures with the rear cameras, among countless other possibilities. The internal 6.7-inch Infinity Flex Display screen offers smooth 120 Hz scrolling for fluid navigation or gaming, while also featuring a 2X Dynamic AMOLED panel that delivers intense colors and strong brightness.

The device is the world’s first folding cell phone to have IPX8 certification, which ensures the integrity of the phone against liquids, whether by splashing or total immersion in fresh water. In addition, Armor Aluminum’s structure is stronger than traditional aluminum, and it works with the external Gorilla Glass Victus glass to ensure that your Galaxy Z Flip3 remains intact even in the face of accidents.

Both the front camera and the main and ultrawide rear lens have 12 MP of resolution, and feature Single Take mode, which captures images, videos and GIFs of your most important moments with one touch. Thanks to the special shape and the sturdy hinge, the Galaxy Z Flip3 can even be used as a tripod with Flex Mode, keeping the cameras stable during shooting and recording.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

The gift for Galaxy Z Flip3 buyers during Samsung’s Christmas promotion is the Galaxy Watch4, the brand’s newest smartwatch. The watch has brought numerous improvements and offers the ultimate wearable experience for your Galaxy phone. Equipped with the Exynos W920, the first 5nm processor in a smart watch, which guarantees power and high efficiency, the accessory delivers high performance for your tasks.

Available in standard and Classic versions, Galaxy Watch4 offers the best experience for your Galaxy phone, with power, a vast list of apps and numerous sensors to monitor your health (Image: Press Release/Samsung)

The 1.5 GB RAM memory lets you open various applications and ensures smooth navigation through the interface, while the 16 GB of storage allows you to keep your favorite music and photos to access them even when away from your phone, while at the same time provides enough space to install all the apps you need most.

Galaxy Watch4 brings the new WearOS Powered by Samsung operating system, developed in conjunction with Google to deliver maximum performance, advanced health features and a vast array of apps for Android phones. In addition to the extensive Play Store library, the watch has access to major Google services including Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Pay and YouTube Music.

Prepared for your exercise routine, the Galaxy Watch4 ships a series of sensors that generate a complete report of your health, including Heart Rate, Electrocardiogram (ECG), Blood Pressure, Oximeter, Compass and Barometer.

The device also performs advanced sleep monitoring, working with the cell phone to assess your movement and detect snoring, and has the unique Bioimpedance Body Composition Analysis (BIA) sensor — with it, Samsung’s smartwatch is able to determine your indices of muscle mass, percentage of fat and bone mass in seconds.

How to rescue your Galaxy Watch4

The process of redeeming your Galaxy Watch4 is very simple: with the purchase invoice in hand, simply access the Samsung Para Você website, scroll to the Christmas promotion banner, enter your CPF and the requested information and confirm the order — validation is done within 7 business days. Pay attention to the registered email, as it is where you will receive all the promotion information.