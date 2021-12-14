Campaz and Villasanti become the subject and Romildo Bolzan is charged by businessmen at Grêmio

THE Guild knows that it will be necessary to start a general change behind the scenes to start 2022 on the right foot, and not waste time, focused on the objective of returning to the elite group of the Brazilian Championship as soon as possible. The board is aware that a significant reduction in expenses is important to keep the coffers in the blue, even more so now in Series B.

This week, the board may complete the sale of Vanderson to English football, as well as Ferreira and Fernando Henrique, who are also considered possibilities to leave Porto Alegre. The idea is to make cash, which should be used in the payment of terminations, as currently, the club’s payroll is at almost R$15 million per month and will have to be reduced to less than half.

However, there is one more issue that should involve a certain amount, precisely in order not to cause major problems in the future: Tricolor is under pressure from some businessmen, who are charging commissions for negotiations carried out in 2021, signing Campaz, Villasanti and also Borja, who arrived on loan.

According to information from journalist Vagner Martins, It is common for entrepreneurs to receive commissions for doing business, so they receive a percentage of each sale and acquisition, and the money is usually paid by the club that is buying the athlete., but so far, nothing has been resolved, that is, it is more pressure on the board.

It remains clear that this delay in the payment of commissions shows that Immortal is “pedaling” the discharge. Both names mentioned above appear on the podium of the most expensive signings in the club’s history, costing together almost R$ 40 million, so as not to yield in 2021 everything that was expected of them at the time of the onslaught.