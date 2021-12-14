Can I have a dollar account? How many dollars can I travel with?

Last week, the Senate approved a new law on foreign exchange which, among other things, increases the limit of money that Brazilians can take abroad: from R$ 10 thousand to US$ 10 thousand (R$ 56.7 thousand). The new rule also allows opening a dollar account in Brazil. For real, the law depends on the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

To answer questions about how the new rules will work in practice, the UOL spoke with Daniel Alves, economist at NID Consultoria; Vinícius Bicalho, Master in Law in Brazil and the United States and specialist in immigration and business internationalization at Bicalho Consultoria Legal; and Renata Cavalheiro, founder of Prosperus: Financial Planning. Read what they explained below.

What needs to happen for the measures to take effect?

For the measures to take effect, the President of the Republic’s sanction and the publication of the new legislation are necessary.

What changes with these two measures?

With the implementation of the two new measures, foreign investors will be able to maintain an account in dollars within Brazil, and Brazilians will be able to take more money for trips without the need to declare the value.

Will you, individual investor, be able to open an account in dollars?

Yes. The bill opens the possibility for the Central Bank to authorize individuals to maintain dollar accounts in Brazil. Brazilian banks are legally authorized to offer accounts in foreign currencies to residents of Brazil, as long as these accounts are based in other countries.

There are currently three financial institutions that offer a current account in US dollars to individuals: C6 Bank, BS2 and Nomad.

“It is important to remember that at this time the purchase of the dollar and euro is not an advantage for individuals, as our currency is undervalued. According to the Central Bank, the main beneficiaries of this measure will be investors and exporters who want to invest in Brazil”, says Daniel Alves.

How to open a dollar account?

Today there are brokers who can open accounts abroad for you to invest (see question above)

“Before investing directly abroad, you should check taxes, rules for money repatriation, administrative fees, conversion rates and rules in case the investment becomes an estate. It is also necessary to see the risk in that country”, says Renata Cavalheiro .

What are the advantages of these accounts?

The account will bring more security to foreign investors, as their reserves in Brazil will not be subject to currency fluctuations. “The measure is an incentive for foreign investment in Brazil”, evaluates Bicalho.

Having a dollar account is an option to save now without relying on a currency exchange fund, which charges an administration fee. It is also an alternative for purchasing physical notes, paying high fees and also IOF (Financial Operations Tax) upon conversion.

What care do you need?

Investors must follow the instructions of the Central Bank and register in advance with the bank.

The investor must register with the Central Bank, through Sisbacen.

There are four types of registration:

Electronic Declaratory Registration (RDE): is the registration of foreign capital in the country.

RDE-IED (Foreign Direct Investment): What characterizes a direct investment is its long-term intention and acquisition outside the organized over-the-counter markets and stock exchanges.

RDE-ROF (Record of Financial Operations): are external credits granted to people or companies in Brazil, as well as those related to leasing services

RDE-Portfolio (Foreign Investment in Portfolio): allows the registration of foreign investments in the financial and capital markets and investment funds

The rules for registration and instructions should be consulted on the website of the Central Bank website (https://www.bcb.gov.br/estabilidadefinanceira/registrocapitaisestrangeiros)

Renata Cavalheiro claims that the bill is about accounts in Brazil with dollar parity and does not change the rules for declaration of assets to the Federal Revenue. In addition to Income Tax, there may be other taxes, administrative fees, risk of variation and exchange rate conversion.

$10K Limit: What Changes for the Traveler?

What changes, basically, is the value, from R$ 10 thousand to US$ 10 thousand, without the need to declare the goods when traveling.

The idea is to update this amount, since the limit was created in 1994, at the beginning of the Real Plan, when the Brazilian currency had the same value as the dollar. Until then, only transactions of up to US$3,000 were exempted from the form.

“With the new ceiling, the intention is to facilitate the purchase and sale of foreign currency by Brazilians, who are record holders for spending abroad, and to try to make life easier for those who receive or send money to other countries”, says Alves.

“Even if some travelers take the risk of taking foreign currency in banknotes, instead of using their credit card, I can’t imagine people carrying bags with US$ 10 thousand around”, declares Renata Cavalheiro.

The rule has been the same since 1994: was it outdated?

In the assessment of the three experts, yes. The main gap is that currently the real no longer has one-to-one parity.

What does a person need to do when traveling?

As the law has not yet been enacted, there are some doubts about how the change in the ceiling will apply in practice. However, experts say that the other standards, for amounts above US$ 10,000, will remain the same.

“It will be necessary to seek the Federal Revenue and declare the origin and destination, and the amount that is taking or bringing to the country”, explains Alves.

When traveling, the person must observe the laws of the destination country. “Therefore it is very important that the traveler is always aware of the limits of transported values ​​and the need for declarations with the authorities of the countries”, says Bicalho.