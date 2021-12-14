‘Cancelled’ by Hollywood, Golden Globe pays the price for scandal; Understand · TV News

Once considered one of the most important awards in the film industry in the world, the Golden Globe is paying a high price for the scandals unveiled earlier this year. Canceled by Hollywood, the event was completely ignored by artists, studios and streaming services that make up the list of nominees for the 2022 edition, released this Monday (13).

In January of this year, a report in the Los Angeles Times revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HPFA), the organizer of the Golden Globes, had not had black members for more than 20 years. The news fell like a bombshell for the awards, which suffered retaliation from all sides.

A long-time Golden Globe partner, NBC network chose to cancel the broadcast of the ceremony in 2022 shortly after this year’s edition aired. During the ceremony, presenters and artists nominated also cited the lack of representation of the entity and demanded significant changes for the following years.

In the months following the 2021 edition, the HPFA announced a series of changes to its bylaws to include more diversity and promote the entry of new members. About 20 newcomers joined the entity, and black members were put in charge of the selection.

Such changes weren’t enough for the Golden Globes to fall back into Hollywood’s favor. In contact with the Deadline website, an unidentified executive triggered the entity’s decision to promote the award even after the scandals at the beginning of 2021.

“That [a divulgação dos indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2022] it was a joke, a pathetic attempt to gain some credibility,” said the executive, who according to the publication has already taken a statuette of the award in the series category.

The Golden Globe’s ostracism is notorious. Not even Netflix, champion of nominations for next year’s edition, cited the nominations or the event on its social networks. Traditionally, both artists and studios post thank you messages shortly after the list is revealed.

According to the Los Angeles Times, ignoring the awards was a consensus among artists, advertisers and studios. They felt they would avoid negative publicity — especially on social media — if they promoted the Golden Globes in any way.

“We’ve always supported the Golden Globes as an organization, but we don’t just want to say that someone won. We want it to have some meaning. We want to get to a position where there are no asterisks or any questions about the award or the organization.” , declared the representative of a large studio to the publication.

Before announcing the 2022 Golden Globe nominees, Helene Hoehne, president of HFPA, highlighted the organization’s difficult year and announced that more changes can be expected in the coming years.

“This was a year of change and reflection for HFPA. We worked for eight months. We were still watching TV and movies and we are still movie lovers, television lovers. [assistimos aos indicados] during renovation because you can do both. You can renovate and still do your work in between. This is what we are doing and this is what we love to do. We have been doing this for 78 years and will continue to do so,” he pointed out.