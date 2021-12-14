Caoa Chery grows 113% in the year; Tiggo 5x is the star

Caoa Chery – which makes Tiggo SUVs and Arrizo sedans – surpassed the mark of 36,000 cars sold from January to November this year. The result represents a market share of 2% and a growth of 113% compared to the same period last year (16,909 units). This is a performance superior to that of the car industry, which grew 3.6% this year, according to Fenabrave.







Caoa Chery Tiggo 5x Photo: Caoa Chery / Disclosure

The Chinese-Brazilian automaker still does not have a large volume, but its growth has been frequent and sustainable, without exaggeration in promotions and/or bet on direct sales. In November, Caoa Chery sold 3,683 units sold and obtained a 2.28% market share. In November 2020 the sale was 2,254 cars, but at the time the increase was much higher: 63.4%.

The market, however, is on a bearish bias. In November, according to Fenabrave, the Brazilian industry sold just over 161,000 light vehicles (including commercial), which represents a 24.8% decline compared to 2020, when 214 thousand units were licensed.

“Even in face of all the difficulties in the market, we continued with good results”, said Marcio Alfonso, CEO of Caoa Chery. “This is a consequence of investments in new products, with the launch of the Tiggo 3x in May and the Arrizo 6 Pro in October.” Alfonso highlights that the brand currently has 136 dealerships and “excellent capillarity throughout the country”.









Meet the Tiggo 5X, the Chinese SUV from Caoa Chery:

The Tiggo 5x is one of the automaker’s highlights. The compact SUV (category B) had 11,656 units sold and is ranked 13th in the segment. The Tiggo 8 sold 9,190 units and appears in 15th. The Tiggo 2 had 3,965 license plates, while the Tiggo 3x closes the list of the 20 most sold SUVs with 3,851 units. As for Tiggo 7, it has 3,803 licenses.

The Arrizo 6, which recently won the Pro version, sold 3,139 units in the year, appearing in 4th place in the ranking of midsize sedans. The Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 Pro is one of the finalists for the Trend Car 2022 award, in the Executive category, along with the Audi A3 Sedan and the new Honda City.