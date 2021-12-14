Carla Perez, Scheila Carvalho and Lore Improta dance together in their husband’s show

It wasn’t exactly a return to an old lineup of “É o Tchan” dancers, but it might as well have. Carla Perez, Scheila Carvalho and Lore Improta joined the stage at the end of the show by husbands Xanddy, Tony Salles and Léo Santana, respectively. And they drove fans crazy in Salvador, last Sunday, the 12th, dancing a medley with songs from the group that consecrated two of them.

Photo: Mateus Ross/Disclosure

“The best meeting of life. In family and brothers of the heart”, said Carla Perez.

The event is part of the concert schedule of “O Encontro”, a union of Léo Santana, Parangolé and Harmonia do Samba. The party lasted more than 5 hours, bringing together hits from the three bands and also from other great names in axé.

“Look at the responsibility! Too many muses”, said Lore Improta when reviewing the video in which she appears dancing alongside the veterans. “I love it,” completed the blonde, as she posted a photo beside the gossips.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Family together Photo: Disclosure